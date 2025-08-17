Amazon has the Breo Scalp3 scalp massager for 22% off—your stressed-out scalp will thank you

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Confession time: my hair care routine is mostly shampoo, conditioner, and hoping my follicles don’t unionize. But a scalp massage? That’s a luxury I will drop everything for. It’s relaxing, a little addictive, and—if the beauty blogs are to be believed—can make your hair look fuller and shinier. Right now, the Breo Scalp3 Scalp Massaging Brush is on sale at Amazon, which means your head can feel like it just spent the afternoon at a five-star spa without having to make small talk with a stylist.

Breo Scalp3 Scalp Brush, Cordless & Portable Shiatsu Hair and Scalp Massager with IPX7 Waterproof — $156.99 (was $199.99) BREO See It

Think of this as the Swiss Army knife of scalp care. Dry, itchy scalp? It’s got you. Want to distribute a fancy hair serum like you’re in a glossy shampoo commercial? It’s got a built-in basin for that. The bristles don’t just vibrate: They move in and out like tiny fingers determined to give a satisfying scritch. Three modes let you choose your vibe: a slow, soothing wind-down, a brisk “wake up” refresh, or a low-and-fast deep chill. You will have to clean the basin after use, but it’s small and manageable because a little bit of hair serum goes a long way.

More hair & beauty deals