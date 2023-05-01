We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re riding out a power outage or trying to keep yourself (and your tripmates) entertained off the grid, a reliable portable power station can be a lifesaver. Right now, Amazon has the excellent Bluetti EB3A portable power station for just $209, which is $140 off its regular price and the cheapest price we’ve ever seen (except for an unexpected one-day drop earlier this year).

This isn’t a massive power station, but it does hold considerably more juice than a typical battery pack. The EB3A offers a 268Wh capacity, which can fully charge a smartphone up to 20 times or run bigger appliances for several hours. It’ll keep a WiFi router on for up to 10 hours or power a CPAP machine for up to five hours.

The battery inside is a LiFePo system, which promises excellent durability and longevity. It won’t degrade as quickly as some of its competition. The front of the device offers a pair of 120v standard outlets, two 120V CD sockets, a pair of USB-A connectors, and a USB-C for faster charging. You’ll also find an LCD display to keep track of the device’s performance and a handy flashlight so you can actually find your phone to charge it. It will even accept up to 200W solar panels if you want to turn it into a makeshift solar generator.

Even with all that juice inside, this box only measures 10″ x 7.1″ x 7.2″ and weighs just 10 pounds. The integrated handle makes it very easy to chuck in and drag out of a car or grab on your way out the door. You may not need this right now, but you’ll absolutely be glad you have it when the need arises.

