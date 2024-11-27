Solo Stove’s popular smokeless fire pit is just $230 with this Black Friday deal

Share







A smokeless fire pit is the perfect backyard accessory because it allows you to enjoy the space more comfortably deeper into the autumn months. Solo Stove’s Bonfire 2.0 is one of the best smokeless fire pits we’ve tested, and you can get it for $70 off thanks to an early Black Friday deal. The fire pit impressed us with its overall build quality, ease of use, and the fact that it actually lives up to the title of “smokeless.” If you’ve been on the fence about getting a fire pit, don’t let this deal go up in smoke.

The Bonfire 2.0 is Solo Stove’s mid-sized smokeless fire pit, and the company says it was designed to heat up to six people sitting around it. The fire pit has perforations on the top of its inside rim and around the bottom, which ensures there’s constant airflow. Keeping the air moving prevents most (but not all) of the smoke from rising as logs or chopped wood burns. Ash from burning logs falls into a pan at the bottom of the Bonfire 2.0, so it doesn’t burn or get pushed around by wind. Once your fire goes out, you can slip the ash pan out for easy disposal, then reinsert it so the fire pit is ready for next time. In our tests, the Bonfire 2.0 was simple to set up, move (when cold), and maintain. If you need the perfect addition to your patio, and plan to spend more time outdoors, don’t skip this deal.

