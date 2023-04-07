We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I love sitting by the fire, but I’m woefully untalented when it comes to getting one going. That’s a big part of what made me love the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 when I reviewed it last year. Even my lackluster incendiary skills had no issue turning tinder into a warming blaze. Know what else warms my heart? The fact that you can experience this same joy for less because Solo Stove is offering up to $350 off its fire pits across the entire line.

At 19.5 inches wide, this stainless steel pit will fit on just about any patio, even one on the skimpy side. But, despite its relatively compact nature, I had no problem loading it up with stock firewood I picked up from the gas station on the way home.

Like all the Solo Stove fire pits, the Bonfire 2.0 relies on a set of meticulously cut holes that pull air through the burn chamber in such a way that it creates an almost totally smoke-free burn. That means no more having to get up and switch spots every time the wind changes, and you get a face full of smoke.

It’s easy to start, weighs just 23.5 pounds, and even comes with a free carrying case. Perhaps the best feature, though, comes in the form of the removable ash pan. Let your fire burn down, then simply pull out the pan and ditch what’s left over once it’s cool. Just make sure you don’t drop a s’more in there and get marshmallow all over the shiny stainless surface.

Burn through wood, not money with these Solo Stove fire pit deals

While the Bonfire 2.0 represents an excellent middle ground that will suit most people, other sizes exist. Here’s a list of other on-sale Solo Stove fire pits in ascending size order. If you have the room, get the big one. Bigger is better. Everybody knows that.