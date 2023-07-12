We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

No backyard or porch is truly complete without a smokeless fire pit, which provides a focal point for guests and acts as a vehicle for s’mores. Solo Stove’s Bonfire 2.0 is one of the best smokeless fire pits we’ve ever tried, and it’s $95 cheaper than normal on Amazon, thanks to a Prime Day deal. This brings the Bonfire 2.0 down to just $249.99, its lowest price ever on the site.

After conducting hands-on testing, we found the Bonfire 2.0 extremely easy to set up and use, even if you’ve traditionally floundered at starting a traditional campfire. Its stainless steel frame is perforated on the top and bottom, giving air an easy escape. The result is a “smokeless” fire, which offers heat without stinging your eyes. Having a constant source of fresh air also feeds the fire, making it easier to light and keep lit. You should be good to go if you have a couple of logs, paper, and a match or lighter. Additionally, the top of the fire pit curves inward, keeping flames from spreading outward and lashing at you.

As the fire burns, ash from your wood falls into a bottom pan, which can be easily removed once it’s completely gone out and cooled. This low-maintenance cleanup makes the Bonfire 2.0 more appealing since you can focus on enjoying the fire instead of dreading dealing with the ash. While the fire pit is ultra-efficient, it doesn’t burn through wood as quickly as you might think. We found a few logs—which provide heat and flames until they’re basically disintegrated—can last us several hours. Our only mild complaint about the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 was its premium—but absolutely reasonable—price. Solo Stove’s Prime Day deal eliminates that issue and makes the fire pit an absolute no-brainer.

