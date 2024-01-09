Bring the fire to your home with 40% off a Solo Stove Mesa XL
If you can't set up a fire pit, this pint-sized one from Solo Stove is a great pick. Snag it for 40% off at Amazon.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There’s nothing like gathering around a fire when it’s cold outside. However, not everyone has the space or means to indulge in a full-blown firepit. Solo Stove’s Mesa XL is a perfect pick for bringing some heat to your porch or patio. Even better, it’s currently 40% off at Amazon.
Solo Stove Mesa XL Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand $89.99 (Was $149)
Solo Stove
We loved Solo Stove’s Bonfire 2.0 smokeless fire pit and the company’s Pi Prime Pizza Oven, so we feel comfortable recommending the company’s mid-sized tabletop fire pit. The Mesa XL is slightly larger than the itty-bitty Mesa, giving you a longer burn time with the same portability. A Dual Fuel grate lets you choose between wood or pellets, and its 360-degree airflow gives you hot flames no matter what kind of fuel you choose. To light, simply place your fuel, light your firestarter, and wait. If you have a small balcony or backyard area, this pint-sized pit fits wonderfully on a small table.
