Cozy up to $200 in savings on this Solo Stove portable fire pit at Amazon
Nothing says fall like a roaring fire. This smokeless pit from Solo Stove is on sale and can help you make a mean s'more.
The temperature is dropping to a Goldilocks-esque perfect degree—not too cold, but not too hot. That means one thing: it’s time to get cozy while you make some s’mores and enjoy a cold beverage around a hot fire. And you can make that vibe easier to access with $200 off a Solo Stove portable fire pit at Amazon.
Solo Stove Yukon Portable Fire Pit with Stand $399.98 (Was $609.99)
Solo Stove
The Solo Stove Yukon is the company’s largest smokeless fire pit, coming in at 27 inches in diameter and 17 inches in height. It’s not the latest Solo Stove Yukon—that would be the Yukon 2.0—but its previous iteration has the same superior airflow and smokeless action as its updated cousin. It also lacks a removable ashtray, but it’s not a dealbreaker if you don’t mind doing a little extra work to dispose of them. We love this brand of portable fire pits and feel it will ignite your passion for evenings outdoors.
No campfire is complete without some quality tunes, of course. Play some campfire hits from the JBL Go 3, which is 20% off. It’s waterproof, dustproof, and packs a big punch despite its compact size—perfect for making all those rustic Americana guitar tones melodic as they are mournful.
Get this deal before it blows out—not all fires can last forever.
