Published Sep 26, 2023 5:55 AM

A true 60-inch TV has become increasingly difficult to track down. However, if you have measured your space and know this is the size of TV you want and need, we’ve scoured the market to bring you a comprehensive guide to the sets that likely fit your space. This list includes 55-inch, 60-inch, and 65-inch TVs, so check the full measurements to ensure your new purchase will fit. Whether you’re a dedicated cinephile, a sports enthusiast, or simply seeking to elevate your everyday viewing, our curated list will help you make an informed decision when investing in your next entertainment centerpiece. Take your pick from some of the best 60-inch TVs for an unparalleled home viewing experience.

How we chose the best 60-inch TVs

The writers and editors at Popular Science have decades of combined experience covering and reviewing the latest home theater gear. This list is based on a variety of information sources, including first-hand experience, spec comparisons, editorial reviews, and user feedback. We also took into consideration variables like brand reputation. While there are very few 60-inch TVs on the market, we also recommend some 55-inch and 65-inch options that might still fit the pace you have in mind. Be sure to take some actual measurements, so you know what you’re looking for.

The best 60-inch TVs: Reviews & Recommendations

While we can always recommend stand-out models, your needs may be very specific. Be sure to check out all of the options before you get your heart set on one big, glowing rectangle. That way, you’ll know you’re getting what you want or need.

Best overall: Samsung Q60B

Our overall top pick for the best 60-inch TV is the Samsung Q60B. It offers exceptional picture quality and QLED technology at a fair price, although you can find cheaper alternatives without the assurance of the quality Samsung brand name. The picture quality impresses in bright rooms for sports and regular TV, as well as movie night when the lights are dimmed. The ultrathin design and profile look sleek in your living room, and it comes with an impressive rechargeable remote control and a game status display to please most players.

Your voice command options are diverse, with the power to select between Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby by simply speaking into the remote. This TV seamlessly integrates with Apple AirPlay and Game Hub, with access to cloud-based services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Perhaps most importantly, this is a truly 60-inch TV. It’s one of just a few you’ll find out on the market.

Best budget: TCL 5 Series 2023 QLED

Although the TCL 5 Series is a 55-inch TV, it’s a great budget option if you’re looking for a screen no larger than 60 inches, which still feels big enough for a crowd to enjoy the latest movie or game night. Gamers will be impressed with the super-quick response rate and visuals. It retails around $699, but you can often find it even cheaper when on sale, so it’s a great investment as an additional TV aside from your main home entertainment setup. Despite its cheap price, it still offers a few more bells and whistles than super cheap models that make our list of the best TVs under $300.

You can either wall mount it or choose from the two different supplied feet to best work with your TV stand. Keep in mind that the thickness of the TV isn’t uniform, with a wider bottom housing the main inputs. This means you won’t get a totally sleek look if you mount it on the wall.

Best for gaming: LG OLED C3

Snagging one of the best 4K TVs is no longer a luxury, with many excellent options available for a price that won’t make your bank account groan. The LG OLED C3 comes in either 55-inch or 65-inch sizes, so measure your space carefully before making your choice. Expect almost perfect contrast ideally suited to gameplay thanks to the individually adjusting pixels in the OLED display that needs no backlight.

No need to worry about input lag with this model featuring crisp images that will suit movie lovers and gamers alike. The one-piece stand isn’t as stable as we would like and tends to wobble a little, although this won’t be an issue if you wall-mount the TV. This great-looking TV offers a super display with zero glare, making it comfortable to watch and play games in different light conditions.

Best curved: Samsung Q7CN 4K

Offering superior build quality with a gentle curving screen that is also reflected in the curve of the stand, this TV looks fantastic and provides an excellent viewing experience. It has a tidy design with just one cable, which you can route through the stand for a streamlined look. The thin profile looks great wall-mounted or on its stand. It offers bright display, which works well in both dimly lit and bright rooms, and an anti-reflection coating that manages to prevent reflections in most situations.

The Samsung Q7CN 4K offers a wide color gamut for superior HDR performance; whether you use your TV to play 4K games or watch 4K HDR movies and content, the curved screen delivers immersive viewing. You can easily access apps and content through the intuitive Smart Hub menu system, including Facebook, and movies and TV shows to stream. As with many curved screens, image quality is lost from side-angle viewing, so keep that in mind when you design your seating arrangement.

The ultrathin bezel on the Sony XR-55A80L allows for the maximum screen real estate, which delivers a fantastic viewing experience with OLED technology offering superior viewing angles. The motion processing offers a nuanced picture performance, which justifies the rather high price tag, even though some competitors do have brighter screen displays. The sound is impressive for a TV, with both softer ambient noises and large-scale explosions delivered with clarity and impact (and you can always add a complementary Sony soundbar for a truly immersive experience). The smart Google TV interface brings together more than 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from all the major streaming networks, including Netflix, Prime, Disney +, and more. Best yet, you can control it with your voice simply by saying, “OK, Google.”

It’s not the cheapest model around, but it does offer fantastic performance in exchange for that cash.

What to consider when choosing a 60-inch TV

It can be tricky to find 60-inch TVs as manufacturers focus more on producing larger cinematic styles or on 55- and 65-inch models, which are currently very popular. Carefully measure your space to see whether a more readily available 55 or 65-inch TV would work before you go shopping. When choosing your new TV, keep these points in mind:

Resolution

Opt for a TV with a high-resolution display. Most 60-inch TVs offer 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) for sharp and detailed images. You’d be hard-pressed to even find a 1080p set this big here in the 2020s.

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Look for HDR support, such as HDR10 or Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast for a more lifelike picture. Most of the major manufacturers support the primary HDR protocols, so compatibility shouldn’t be too much of an issue if you buy a current model.

Smart features

Enhance your viewing experience with a user-friendly and up-to-date smart platform for streaming services and app support. Some manufacturers use a third-party OS like Sony’s relationship with the Google TV platform. Samsung and LG use proprietary operating systems called Tizen and WebOS, respectively. If you hate the built-in smart features on your TV, you can always get a streaming device to bypass it completely.

Connectivity

Select TVs with multiple HDMI and USB ports, as well as WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities so that you can connect various devices and accessories.

By carefully considering these factors, you can select the perfect 60-inch TV that aligns with your entertainment preferences and enhances your overall viewing experience. You’ll want to look for HDMI 2.1 ports, as those are the current-gen and offer the best compatibility. That may not matter all that much if you’re just doing basic streaming, but if you want to play high-end video games or watch high-res movies, you’ll need the extra bandwidth.

FAQs

Q: What size room do I need for a 60-inch TV? A general guideline for TV size and viewing distance is that the diagonal screen size (in this case, 60 inches) should be approximately 1.5 to 2.5 times the viewing distance, typically around 6.25 to 10.42 feet. Q: Which is better 4K or UHD? In practical terms, there is no significant difference between 4K and UHD for most consumers when talking about TVs and displays. Both terms essentially refer to the same resolution, four times the resolution of Full HD (1080p) displays, providing a sharper and more detailed image. Q: How high should I install a 60-inch TV? Whether your TV is wall-mounted or on a stand, ideally, the center of the TV screen should be at or just slightly above your eye level when you’re seated comfortably on your couch or chair. This ensures a comfortable viewing experience without straining your neck.

Final thoughts regarding the best 60-inch TVs

The best 60-inch TVs feature stunning displays, clear picture quality, crisp sound, and good looks. We chose the Samsung Q60B as our overall winner as it offers smart TV features and excellent picture quality with QLED technology at a reasonable price.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.