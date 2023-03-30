We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Published Mar 30, 2023

When you hear “NordicTrack,” treadmills may not be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, the company started in the 1970s making quirky but effective ski machines. Now, however, the name NordicTrack is attached to one of the biggest and most popular manufacturers of treadmills, many of which now offer integration with the iFit connected fitness platform. While the NordicTrack lineup isn’t vast, it does offer a full range to address various technical requirements and budgets. Here’s a breakdown of the best NordicTrack treadmills for different types of runners—from total beginners to veteran pavement pounders.

How we chose the best NordicTrack treadmills

I am not an elite runner, but I have been involved in the fitness world for decades, and I’ve covered various fitness equipment for outlets like Men’s Journal, Popular Science, and the New York Post. I also consulted with some high-level runners on background, as their sponsorship status precludes them from appearing named in this article.

NordicTrack offers a robust line of treadmills, but the most recent additions make up most of this list. The company has a very solid track record for durability and performance, so we focused on selecting the features that meet specific user needs. Ultimately, this list results from research based on personal experience, spec comparisons, user reviews, and editorial opinions.

The best NordicTrack treadmills: Reviews & Recommendations

While we make specific recommendations for certain types of users, there’s always overlap. So, check out all the picks before making your decision.

Best overall: NordicTrack Commercial 1250

Specs

Deck size: 20” x 60”

20” x 60” Screen size: 10”

10” Incline range: -3% to 12%

-3% to 12% Speed range: Up to 12 mph

Up to 12 mph Max weight: 300 pounds

300 pounds Fans: Yes

Pros

Solid mix of features for the price

iFit connectivity

Quiet incline and decline

Relatively compact

Cons

Screen feels a little small

This isn’t NordicTrack’s flagship treadmill, but it offers a solid mix of features for a price that more people can afford. As part of the Commercial line, this treadmill is built for regular use. The rollers under the belt are machined and balanced to make running on the surface feel steady and secure.

Like most of the newer NordicTrack models, this treadmill integrates with the iFit connected workout platform. It offers pre-recorded and live workouts that automatically adjust the incline and the speed as you go. I’ve used the iFit platform quite a bit on other connected fitness gear and I’ve really enjoyed it, so it’s a great addition here.

The 10-inch screen isn’t massive, but I find the giant screens can feel like overkill and really drive the price of a treadmill up. While the screen isn’t huge, it does rotate, so you can make it easily visible when you’re doing exercises off of the treadmill itself. Many of the iFit workouts involved hopping off the treadmill and doing movements on solid ground, so rotating is pretty essential.

Overall, this is the best balance of features and price when it comes to NordicTrack treadmills for most people.

Best for group training: NordicTrack Commercial 2450

Specs

Deck size: 20” x 60”

20” x 60” Screen size: 22”

22” Incline range: -3% to 12%

-3% to 12% Speed range: Up to 12 mph

Up to 12 mph Max weight: 300 pounds

300 pounds Fans: Yes

Pros

Huge touchscreen is great for immersion and off-treadmill exercises

Folds up when not in use

iFit integration

Quit for its size

Cons

Expensive

If you’re really determined to dive into connected fitness classes, then you want the biggest possible screen. This pro-grade treadmill offers an impressive 22-inch touchscreen display that rotates for off-treadmill exercises. The treadmill has a number of dedicated workouts built-in and can sync up with Google Maps data for virtual location runs. Once you add the iFit program into the equation, it opens up access to live and recorded classes for just about every level of experience.

Beyond the connected features, this treadmill offers the typical bells and whistles you’d expect from a high-end model. It’s surprisingly quiet, considering how powerful it is. Plus, it folds up easily once you’re done with it so that it won’t take up as much space in your home (and we’re a big fan of folding treadmills).

If you’re thinking about this upgrade, you’re mostly paying for the larger screen, but it also has a slightly more powerful motor compared to the Commercial 1250 that took home the best overall award.

Specs

Deck size: 22” x 60”

22” x 60” Screen size: 22”

22” Incline range: -6% to 40%

-6% to 40% Speed range: Up to 12 mph

Up to 12 mph Max weight: 300 pounds

300 pounds Fans: Yes

Pros

Unmatched incline settings

Powerful motor

Spacious running tread

Giant screen

Cons

Expensive

Heavy

If you want to pretend you’re in “Stranger Things” and go running up that hill, you won’t find a more capable treadmill than NordicTrack’s Commercial X22i. It offers incline settings between -6% and a semi-ridiculous 40%. Most of the other models on this list top out around 12% incline. At its highest setting, you’ll have to do serious work just to keep up with a slow speed. If you’ve been looking for a way to punish your quads and hamstrings, this is it.

Beyond the tilting tread, you get a few extra niceties for your cash. The running tread is two inches wider than most other models, which is good if you’re not the most stable and consistent runner. It also has the most powerful motor, which can get loud at times, but it won’t have any trouble supporting even heavier runners.

Like the rest of the treadmills on this list, the X22i supports iFit integration, which makes the 22-inch screen very appealing. You can see those coaches looking great in their Spandex as large as possible.

Best for small spaces: NordicTrack EXP 10i

Specs

Deck size: 20” x 55”

20” x 55” Screen size: 10”

10” Incline range: 0-12%

0-12% Speed range: Up to 10 mph

Up to 10 mph Max weight: 300 pounds

300 pounds Fans: Yes

Pros

Compact footprint makes it fit in smaller spaces

10-inch color touchscreen

Quiet motor

Built-in fans for air circulation

Cons

Maxes out at 10 mph

This is a slightly upgraded version of the EXP 7i, which we’ve awarded the best budget title. As the name suggests, this model offers a 10-inch full-color touchscreen for connected workouts and other media. Despite its bigger screen, it maintains a 70.8” L x 34.9” W x 59.7” H footprint. That footprint shrinks even more once you raise the deck for storage mode. In fact, it gets more than a foot shorter with the deck in the raised position.

When it comes to power, the motor fits right in the middle of the lineup, so it’s strong enough to keep up with hard workouts, but it’s not overly loud. That’s important if you live in an apartment or with a lot of other people.

Plus, if you want to move the entire treadmill, the whole thing weighs just 230 pounds. While that’s not light enough to pick up and move, you can easily slide it out of the way in a pinch. With some of the other high-end models weighing in at more than 400 pounds, they’re not as simple to move.

Best budget: NordicTrack EXP 7i

Specs

Deck size: 20” x 55”

20” x 55” Screen size: 7:

7: Incline range: 0 – 12%

0 – 12% Speed range: Up to 10 mph

Up to 10 mph Max weight: 300 pounds

300 pounds Fans: No

Pros

Affordable compared to other models

Still maintains iFit compatibility despite price

Folds up when not in use

Supports users up to 300 pounds

Cons

Belt is more narrow than others

Screen doesn’t rotate, only tilts

While many high-end treadmills on this list break the $2,000 mark, this relatively compact model sometimes checks in under $1,000 if you catch it on sale. Despite its lower price, it offers a full suite of connected features via its iFit integration. Live instructors or recorded workouts can automatically control the speed up to 10 mph or the incline up to 12 degrees.

It doesn’t have the most powerful motor, but as a result, it often runs quieter than some of the bigger, more robust treadmills. The tread is still 20 inches wide, as you’d find with similar models, but it’s 5 inches shorter at 55 total inches. While that’s slightly less room to run, it also makes the whole thing take up less space. The tread is light and easy to raise without a lot of effort. That’s important when you’re totally blasted from a hard workout and don’t want to use more muscle power than you need to.

What to look for when shopping for the best NordicTrack treadmills

If you want to strike out on your own to compare NordicTrack treadmill models, here are some things to consider before making your decision:

Do you want iFit connected workouts?

Like Peleton and other connected workout devices, NordicTrack treadmills require a service to access live and pre-recorded classes. NordicTrack relies on iFit to provide those services, a paid subscription. The single plan costs $15 per month (or $180 annually), while the family plan costs $39 per month (or $396 annually). You don’t have to have a subscription to use the machine. You can still access many features, including regular workouts and things like the Google Maps integration, without paying for the monthly subscription. I have used iFit in the past, though, and recommend signing up if you get one of these treadmills. The live workouts are fun, and it offers tons of variety.

The iFit workouts can automatically change the speed and incline on the treadmills to match the intended level of effort. That comes in very handy if you don’t want to change it all the time manually.

Tread size

Typical treads measure 20” x 60”, but you will find some model variability. The higher-end models sometimes add two inches to the width, which can be very helpful for an unsteady walker building strength or someone who does particularly gnarly workouts that push them near exhaustion. Some more compact models offer a 5-inch shorter deck to make them more efficient in space.

Speed range

The motor inside of a treadmill typically determines how fast it’s capable of going. The lower-end models on this list top out at 10 mph, which should be more than enough for most people. If you’re a serious athlete or just really feel like pushing yourself, the higher-end models go all the way up to 12 mph. That’s a five-minute mile pace, which is extremely fast.

Incline range

Walking on an incline has gained a ton of popularity as a relatively low-impact fat-burning workout in recent years. Most of the treadmills on this list top out at a 12% incline, which is fairly steep. It’s enough to make even slow speeds feel rigorous. If you upgrade to the Commercial X22i, you can get a whopping 40% incline, which is seriously taxing on your lower body. Unless you want a very hard challenge, the 12% should suit you just fine.

FAQs

Q: Will treadmill exercise burn my calories and fat? Your body burns calories all the time so that you can live. But walking and running obviously burn more calories than static activities like laying on the couch or sitting at your computer writing an article about treadmills for several hours. If you’re buying a treadmill expecting it to melt fat off of your body, then you’re going to be disappointed. Go over your exercise and nutrition goals with a trained professional so you can approach things from a safe and effective place. Q: How long do NordicTrack treadmills last on average? You’ll get a couple of years’ worth of exercise out of a treadmill if you keep it maintained. If you let it sit for too long or you abuse the heck out of it, that will seriously degrade your chances of a long-lasting device. NordicTrack offers a variable warranty that covers labor for one year, parts for two years, and the frame for a full decade. If you take care of these machines, they should last quite a while. Q: How long should I run on a treadmill? This is entirely up to you and your health professionals. Some people get too gung ho at the beginning of a new exercise initiative and burn themselves out. That kind of ambition can cause serious problems with your knees and other body parts if you try to do too much too quickly. The iFit platform offers some beginner classes that help people get started without putting too much strain on the body. Still, we recommend talking to a trained professional to ensure you do the right thing for yourself. Q: Are treadmills better than walking outside? Treadmills offer a few advantages over walking outside. First, you can do it all year round, even if the weather outside is frightful. If you’re still building strength in your legs, the steady, consistent surface may help reduce your chances of a fall. You can also do more in-depth connected exercise routines with the built-in screen on these treadmills. On the other hand, walking outside is good for getting fresh air, and your legs will benefit from all the stabilization work they must do when navigating uneven terrain.

Final thoughts on the best NordicTrack treadmills

Putting a treadmill in your home is a great way to stay motivated and moving, even when the weather is terrible outside. With access to iFit’s library of live and pre-recorded workouts, these machines offer much more than simple running workouts. The best NordicTrack treadmills offer a full-on exercise regimen that won’t require you to hang out with the various characters you’ll find in the locker room at your local gym or wait in line dripping sweat to refill your water bottle.

