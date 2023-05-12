The week-long Discover Samsung sale offers deep discounts on just about everything
Samsung is throwing its own shopping holiday with discounts across its lines.
Memorial Day mattress sales aside, we don’t typically associate Spring with big shopping holidays. This year, however, the Discover Samsung event runs from May 15th through May 21st and it will offer solid discounts on just about everything the company offers. That includes everything from its excellent TVs and monitors to its smartphones like the Galaxy S23.
The sale doesn’t start until the 15th, but you can check out the event page for details about the upcoming deals. Some of the better deals are also posted below along with the day they’ll be active. These prices come with relatively short shelf lives and could even sell out, so if you see something you want, don’t hesitate.
Discover Samsung deals
We’ll break these up by day since they’ll change throughout the week.
Monday
- 1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry™ in Black Stainless Steel $479 (was $656)
- 34″ ViewFinity S65UA Ultra-WQHD 100Hz AMD FreeSync HDR10 with USB-C Curved Monitor $499 (was $699)
- 24″ SR35 IPS Panel Borderless LED Flat Monitor $124 (was $179)
Tuesday
- 18 cu. ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone™ in Stainless Steel $699 (was $799)
- 55” Odyssey Ark 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen $1,999 (was $2,999)
- 85″ Class QN85C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) $3,599 (was $3,799)
Wednesday
- 27.3 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub™ in Stainless Steel $1,599 (was $1,699)
- 1.1 cu. ft Countertop Microwave with Grilling Element in Stainless Steel $149 (was $229)
- Q-series 11.1.4 ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar + Rear Speakers w/ Q-Symphony / HW-Q990C (2023) $1,599 (was $1,899)
- QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV $4,799 (was $4,999)