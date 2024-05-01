We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Apple’s MacBook Air line set the standard for thin, powerful laptops from its release in 2008. The company’s proprietary silicon—a chip switch made in 2020—ushered in a speedy, powerful age of laptops eating gigantic .MOV files for breakfast. Unsurprisingly, the combination of the two is great. You, too, can get in on this form-meets-fast fun with $110 off select MacBook Air models, most of which include Apple’s M3 chip.

You could say the latest MacBook Air is a “skinny legend.” It’s flat like the MacBook Pro line but clocks in at 2.7 pounds and .44 inches tall. (OK, short king!) First introduced in March 2024, the MacBook Air M3 upgrades are specific but useful. It now has Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, better external monitor support, and better performance compared to the previous iteration. You could call that a slay. From college students to Apple stans, the MacBook Air M3 is one of the best laptops to purchase at this moment.

If you’re more of a “buy a previous generation to save more money” person, you’re in luck: the 2022 MacBook Air M2 is on sale for $849, down from its OG $999 pricing.

