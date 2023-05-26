We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The unofficial kickoff to summer is a great time to get active, indoors or out. The warmer weather invites barbecues and relaxation. So whether you’re training for a race, looking to get out on the water for the first time, or improving your putt, these Memorial Day fitness deals will help you prepare, have fun, and save money while you’re doing it.
Aquaglide Deschutes Inflatable Kayak $543.89 (was $679.99)
Inflatable kayaks are appealing because they’re generally much easier to transport than traditional models. But you shouldn’t have to sacrifice performance for portability. Aquaglide’s Deschutes Inflatable Kayak provides a solution: it’s both a cinch to toss into your car while including features that paddlers are looking for.
This single-person kayak weighs just 18 pounds and fits into an included duffle bag. You’ll need a 12-volt air pump to inflate the three chambers of this open cockpit model, which is not included. Once inflated, this 11-foot kayak is designed with handles for carrying, a cushioned, quick-release seat, and adjustable footrests for a comfortable ride. The package also includes a quick-release fin, cockpit drain, and repair kit should you encounter rough waters.
More outdoor fitness deals
- GT Men’s Aggressor Pro Mountain Bike $299.98 (was $799.98)
- GT Laguna Pro Mountain Bike $299.98 (was $799.98)
- GoSports Golf Putting Green for Indoor & Outdoor Putting Practice $294.92 (was $349.99)
- Airhead Super Mable, 1-3 Rider Towable Tube for Boating $257.99 (was $541.99)
- Skywalker Trampolines Epic Series 15′ Rectangle Trampoline $800 (was $899.99)
- Panel Sound USAPA Approved Fiberglass Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 $35.99 (was $59.99)
- Franklin Sports Fun 5 Combo Outdoor Game Set $23.47 (was $54.99)
- VSSAL Portable All-in-One Badminton, Pickleball and Kids’ Volleyball Net Set $159.99 with coupon (was $169.99)
- Seray Basketball Hoop with 4.8-10 Foot Height Adjustable for Kids/Adults $179.99 (was $189.99)
Best home gym equipment deals
- Bowflex T22 Treadmill $2,499 (was $3,599)
- NordicTrack Commercial Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFit Membership $2,299 (was $2,499)
- Hydrow Wave Rower $1,695 (was $1,895)
- Sunny Health & Fitness Space Efficient Multi-Function Magnetic Rowing Machine $169.98 (was $329.99)
- RHYTHM FUN Treadmill Folding Treadmill Desk Treadmill $849.15 (was $999)
- UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill $359.99 (was $479.99)
- UREVO URTM012 3 in 1 Under Desk Walking Treadmill with Removable Desk $399.99 (was $499.99)
- UREVO URTM013 Walking Pad, 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill with Remote Control, LED Display, $311.99 (was $389.99)
- Inspire Fitness FT1 Functional Trainer – Compact At Home Workout Machine $2,159.20 (was $2,499)
- soges Power Tower Pull Up & Dip Station Multi-Function Home Strength Training Fitness Workout Station Height Adjustable, PSBB005-N $90.09 (was $105.99)
- FLYBIRD Weight Bench $119.99 (was $239.99)
- Sunny Health & Fitness Evolution Pro Magnetic Belt Drive Indoor Exercise Cycling Bike $799.97 (was $849.99)
- Tempo Studio $1,695 (was $2,495)
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells $379 (was $549)
- Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar $449 (was $749)
Best smartwatch and wearable deals
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch Pro 5 45mm LTE Smartwatch $429.99 (was $499.99)
- Garmin epix Gen 2 $699.99 (was $899.99)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 $199.99 (was $329.99)
- Garmin fenix 7 Sapphire Solar Adventure Smartwatch $699.99 (was $899.99)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $204.99 (was $299)
- Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker $29.95 (was $39.99)
Best fitness accessories
- iGPSPORT iGS630 Bike Computer $169.99 (was $199.99)
- Hypervolt Go 2 Handheld Percussion Massage Gun $129 (was $199)
- TOLOCO Massage Gun, Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue for Athletes $39.99 (was $99.99)
- Everest Mini Hiking Pack, Dark Gray/Black, One Size $12.08 (was $14.60)
- Retrospec Solana 1 inch Yoga Mat $33.79 (was $39.99)
- Etekcity Scale for Body Weight and Fat Percentage $21.99 (was $29.99)
- TRAKK – Multi Speed & Mode Deep Tissue Massage Roller $39.99 (was $69.99)
- Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap $27.10 (was $34.95)