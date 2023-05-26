We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The unofficial kickoff to summer is a great time to get active, indoors or out. The warmer weather invites barbecues and relaxation. So whether you’re training for a race, looking to get out on the water for the first time, or improving your putt, these Memorial Day fitness deals will help you prepare, have fun, and save money while you’re doing it.

Inflatable kayaks are appealing because they’re generally much easier to transport than traditional models. But you shouldn’t have to sacrifice performance for portability. Aquaglide’s Deschutes Inflatable Kayak provides a solution: it’s both a cinch to toss into your car while including features that paddlers are looking for.

This single-person kayak weighs just 18 pounds and fits into an included duffle bag. You’ll need a 12-volt air pump to inflate the three chambers of this open cockpit model, which is not included. Once inflated, this 11-foot kayak is designed with handles for carrying, a cushioned, quick-release seat, and adjustable footrests for a comfortable ride. The package also includes a quick-release fin, cockpit drain, and repair kit should you encounter rough waters.

