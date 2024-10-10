Pocket-sized power: Get a near-mint iPad mini without the Apple price

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Looking for a compact but powerful device? The refurbished iPad mini 6th Gen from 2021 gives you all the tech you love from Apple, but without the steep price. On sale for $429.99 (reg. $649), you get a small, lightweight tablet that’s ready to handle everything from work to play—without the new-product price tag.

Equipped with 64GB of storage, this iPad mini gives you plenty of space for apps, photos, and documents. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display ensures stunning visuals, whether you’re watching your favorite shows or editing photos. Plus, with 5G connectivity, you’ll enjoy faster internet speeds on the go—perfect for staying connected wherever life takes you.

Under the hood, the A15 Bionic chip powers this device, making multitasking a breeze. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or switching between apps, you’ll experience smooth, responsive performance. This model is also unlocked, meaning you can pair it with any carrier and use it internationally without a hitch.

And let’s not forget the Apple Pencil compatibility. Whether you’re taking notes, drawing, or editing documents, this iPad Mini transforms into a creative powerhouse with the addition of the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil (sold separately).

Refurbished to function like new with an “A” refurbished grade (meaning minimal to no signs of wear), this new-to-you 6th-generation iPad mini offers the premium Apple experience at a fraction of the cost. Grab it now for $429.99 and enjoy powerful performance in a compact, travel-friendly package.

