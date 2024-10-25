This Apple Pencil makes you fall in love with your iPad all over again

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You’ve had your iPad for a while now, but how much have you actually used it? Watching Netflix and playing Angry Birds don’t count. That tablet you spent hundreds of dollars on is capable of so much more, and so are you.

You both just need a tool to explore your creativity and productivity together, like the USB-C Apple Pencil.

It’s time to create what you’ve always wanted

While you wait for your stylus to come in the mail, you can explore the App Store for tools to bring your ideas to life. Whether you’re hoping to dabble into digital art, write a novel, start a scrapbook, or take paperless notes, there’s an app waiting for you.

Once it arrives, start playing with the Apple stylus that feels like you’re touching pen to real paper (well, as close as it can get). Here’s what makes the Apple Pencil better than off-brand styluses:

Tilt sensitivity allows you to shade and create other special effects.

Low latency means there’s little to no lag between your strokes and your iPad’s screen response.

Apple Pencil hover helps you preview your marks before committing.

The magnetic side attaches to the edge of your iPad, though it charges via USB-C.

iPad compatibility

Not sure which iPads work with the USB-C Apple Pencil? Make sure yours is on this list before ordering yours:

iPad Pro 11-inch and 13-inch (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation)

iPad Air (4th and 5th generation)

iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch (M2)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad (10th generation)

You don't even have to splurge on a new Apple Pencil.

Apple Pencil (USB-C) MUWA3AM/A

