Sick of your Apple Watch dying? You need this watch band charger

Don’t do it. Don’t buy a new Apple Watch only because the battery life on your current one isn’t what it used to be. But we know carrying your charger everywhere is brutal, so you’ll love this Apple Watch band that is a charging cable.

It’s significantly cheaper than upgrading your smartwatch, and it’s on sale today only. Get your PowerBand wearable Apple Watch charger for $29.97 (reg. $49.99) through Aug. 25.

Outsmart your battery problems

When your Apple Watch inevitably threatens to die in the middle of your workout, workday, or commute, just slip off the PowerBand and pull out the small cable. This USB-A connector fits into wall plugs, laptops, or portable chargers. Then, just attach your Apple Watch onto the MagSafe charger to resurrect it.

See the PowerBand in action:

The PowerBand works with all Apple Watches, no matter if you have one of the original dinosaurs that’s still kicking it, or if you recently splurged on one of the new Ultra models. If Apple keeps compatibility this consistent, you can use the PowerBand even when you upgrade your watch.

Your Apple Watch charger just became a fashion accessory

It’s super slim since the PowerBand doesn’t have a rechargeable battery. Many wearers forget there’s even a MagSafe charger on their wrist after the first few uses.

Its nylon weave fabric makes for a comfortable Apple Watch band—mountains more so than the silicone band you’re probably wearing as we speak (or read, technically). Pull tabs on both ends allow for precise adjustments, giving you a snug fit.

The PowerBand is only on sale for a few more hours. Get your Apple Watch band with a built-in charger for $29.97 (reg. $49.99) until Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m. No coupon is needed for this price.

