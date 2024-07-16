Get an EcoFlow portable power station with a solar charging panel for just $179 before they sell out on Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re big proponents of solar generators here on the PopSci GOODS staff. They can save the day in a pinch or enable off-the-grid fun during an adventure. Right now, Amazon has the EF EcoFlow Portable Power Station 2 for the ridiculous price of $179, complete with a dedicated solar charging panel. That’s nearly half-off.

This 10-pound box contains an LFP battery, which is a notable upgrade over the lithium-ion cells found in recent portable power stations, especially when it comes to durability. The River 2 has six total ports, including two AC outlets (one three-prong and one two-prong), two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a DC port. It offers fast charging, so you can refuel it in a hurry, or plug in the included 45W solar panel and recharge anywhere. This setup is usually $299—and it hasn’t gotten many discounts, thanks to how new it is—so don’t sleep on grabbing one before it sells out.

