This Jackery portable generator is 43% off before Black Friday—and that’s before the extra bonus coupon at Amazon

A portable power station is a wise buy if you’re an outdoor enthusiast or homeowner who wants peace of mind when bad weather hits. Jackery makes some of our favorites, including many of the best solar generators on the market. The Jackery Explorer 1000 is equal parts powerful and pint-sized, and it’s currently 43% off at Amazon before Black Friday.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $459, $399 with coupon (Was $799)

The Explorer 1000 v2 has 50 percent more power output and charges 7.5 times faster than the previous Explorer 1000 model. It also has four times the lifespan and a 10-year battery life. It comes with two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, three AC ports, a DC car port, and a light. Even better, the Explorer 1000 v2 only weighs 24 lbs. We think it’s an excellent first portable generator, and you certainly can’t beat the price.

