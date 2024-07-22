Get a Jackery power station for just $180 thanks to this limited-time Amazon deal

You can never be overly prepared when heading out on a camping trip, or ensuring you have a secure power source at home in case of a natural disaster. While having a couple of power banks on hand is better than nothing, we recommend keeping a fully charged power station or solar generator in your home in case of emergencies. Jackery’s Explorer 240 v2 is an excellent choice in these situations, and it’s currently on sale for $80 off at Amazon.

The 256Wh (Watt hour) power station holds enough juice to fully recharge a smartphone up to 12 times, a computer up to three times, and a drone up to four times. It has an AC outlet, DC input, two USB-C ports, and a single USB-A port. A display on its front side shows how much power is currently being used and how much energy is left, which is helpful information to have in real time. With the push of its power button, you can see whether the Explorer 240 needs to be topped up before a storm or outdoor trip. This information is also available on your smartphone when using the Jackery app on iOS and Android. A light located next to the screen is helpful if you’re using this power station at night. If you’re going over your personal disaster preparedness checklist and haven’t accounted for a portable power source, don’t skip this deal.

More outdoor power station deals to consider: