Things are looking stormy and damp across the United States. If you’re one of the 300,000-plus people without power right now, you’re probably regretting not snagging a generator for your home beforehand. Thankfully, there’s no time like the present: This Jackery Solar Generator is 30 percent off at Amazon, and even comes with a solar generator so you can keep it charged.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000, Explorer 1000 and 1xSolarSaga 100W Solar Panel $899 (Was $1,289)

This Jackery power station can draw a full charge from solar panels in eight hours or 5.5 hours if charged via an AC outlet. It can charge an electric grill for 50 minutes, a mini cooler for 48 minutes, and a coffee maker for 88 minutes—important if you need caffeine to run around the house and bring everything online again. You can also save 41 percent on the standalone generator.

If you’re looking for a little more juice, the Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO is $200 off. It’s a great backup power source for people who live in blackout-prone areas or on an off-grid worksite and is light enough for road trippers and van-lifers.

Here are more generators on sale to bring some light into your life:

