Environment Animals Pets Dogs

15 uplifting images from Dog Photography Awards 2026

From elegant poodles to playful corgis.

By Popular Science Team

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dog mid-air
"Here I Come!" 2026 Action Category, Honorable Mention. Credit: Samara Valent / Dog Photography Awards

Sometime between 32,000 and 11,000 years ago, dogs domesticated. Since then, these four-legged friends have provided companionship, assistance, and protection for people. Whether you favor a squished-face potato dog or a determined and smart working dog, you likely understand how dogs got the designation of “man’s best friend.”

The Dog Photography Awards celebrate dogs of all shapes and sizes. The annual competition awards prizes across six categories (Studio, Action, Portrait, Dogs & People, Documentary, and Open) in addition to naming an overall winner.

pointy-eared dog standing in front of city lights blurred in the background
“City Lights”
2026 Portrait Outdoor, Honorable Mention
Credit: Maddie Newton / Dog Photography Awards

This year, Katie Brockman took the prestigious title of Dog Photographer of the Year. The St. Louis-based photographer’s winning entry, titled “Loved and Hated” (seen below), captures the duality of feelings around pitbulls and similar breeds.

“I started photography after my dog Caldwell ended up at the emergency vet on Christmas Eve 2020 for an obstruction surgery” Brockman said. “I suddenly realized that I didn’t have enough photos of him, and I wanted a way to document our adventures together. So I saved up for a camera, and in 2021, I officially started my dog photography journey.”

a pitbull with a paper crown and metal leash
“Loved and Hated”
Dog Photographer of the Year 2026
Credit: Katie Brockman / Dog Photography Awards

This year’s competition drew 1,900 entries from photographers in 50 countries. A judging panel of photographers, dog experts, and industry professionals decided on the winners. And when it comes to photographing dogs, aren’t we all winners?

a fancy poodle standing in front of old building
“Elegance Awaits”
2026 Portrait Outdoor, Honorable Mention
Credit: Grace Fiselman / Dog Photography Awards
a corgi and its reflection
“Mirror, Mirror”
2026 Portrait Outdoor, Honorable Mention
Credit: Perdita Pretzl / Dog Photography Awards Henrik Spranz
a french bull dog runs with a blue ball on its head
“Mission Balance”
2026 Action Category, 2nd Place
Credit: Gavriella Leon / Dog Photography Awards
a gretyhound standing on a bridge with a domed building in the background
“Beyond the Track”
2026 Portrait Outdoor Category Winner
Credit: Elena Marchi / Dog Photography Awards Zeiss57
a dog with a wheelchair barks and runs
“Chasing Beyond Limits”
2026 Documentary, Honorable Mention
Credit: Jodie Grieve / Dog Photography Awards
a long-haired dog provides comfort to an elderly woman in a wheelchair
“Therapy Dogs in a Nursing Home”
2026 Documentary, Honorable Mention
Credit: Jessica Mozzetti / Dog Photography Awards Jessica Mozzetti
hairless dog with tongue hanging out
“Peggy”
2026 Studio Category, Honorable Mention
Credit: Jane Thompson / Dog Photography Awards JANE THOMSON
working dogs herd sheep
“Working as a Team”
2026 Documentary, Honorable Mention
Credit: Rebecca Williams / Dog Photography Awards
dog behind a fence looking eager
“Waiting”
2026 Documentary Category Winner
Credit: Tianhang Zhang / Dog Photography Awards
panting dog on man's shoulder
“The Weight of Connection”
2026 Dogs & People Category, 3rd Place
Credit: Santos Ramón / Dog Photography Awards SANTOS ROMAN
corgi puppy amongst bubbles
“Puppy’s Curiosity”
2026 Studio Category, Honorable Mention
Credit: Sylvain Langler / Dog Photography Awards
black dog chases orange ball at the bottle of a pool
“Underwater Fetch”
2026 Action Category, Honorable Mention
Credit: Tianhang Zhang / Dog Photography Awards
 
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