15 uplifting images from Dog Photography Awards 2026

Sometime between 32,000 and 11,000 years ago, dogs domesticated. Since then, these four-legged friends have provided companionship, assistance, and protection for people. Whether you favor a squished-face potato dog or a determined and smart working dog, you likely understand how dogs got the designation of “man’s best friend.”

The Dog Photography Awards celebrate dogs of all shapes and sizes. The annual competition awards prizes across six categories (Studio, Action, Portrait, Dogs & People, Documentary, and Open) in addition to naming an overall winner.

“City Lights”

2026 Portrait Outdoor, Honorable Mention

Credit: Maddie Newton / Dog Photography Awards

This year, Katie Brockman took the prestigious title of Dog Photographer of the Year. The St. Louis-based photographer’s winning entry, titled “Loved and Hated” (seen below), captures the duality of feelings around pitbulls and similar breeds.

“I started photography after my dog Caldwell ended up at the emergency vet on Christmas Eve 2020 for an obstruction surgery” Brockman said. “I suddenly realized that I didn’t have enough photos of him, and I wanted a way to document our adventures together. So I saved up for a camera, and in 2021, I officially started my dog photography journey.”

“Loved and Hated”

Dog Photographer of the Year 2026

Credit: Katie Brockman / Dog Photography Awards

This year’s competition drew 1,900 entries from photographers in 50 countries. A judging panel of photographers, dog experts, and industry professionals decided on the winners. And when it comes to photographing dogs, aren’t we all winners?

“Elegance Awaits”

2026 Portrait Outdoor, Honorable Mention

Credit: Grace Fiselman / Dog Photography Awards

“Mirror, Mirror”

2026 Portrait Outdoor, Honorable Mention

Credit: Perdita Pretzl / Dog Photography Awards Henrik Spranz

“Mission Balance”

2026 Action Category, 2nd Place

Credit: Gavriella Leon / Dog Photography Awards

“Beyond the Track”

2026 Portrait Outdoor Category Winner

Credit: Elena Marchi / Dog Photography Awards Zeiss57

“Chasing Beyond Limits”

2026 Documentary, Honorable Mention

Credit: Jodie Grieve / Dog Photography Awards

“Therapy Dogs in a Nursing Home”

2026 Documentary, Honorable Mention

Credit: Jessica Mozzetti / Dog Photography Awards Jessica Mozzetti

“Peggy”

2026 Studio Category, Honorable Mention

Credit: Jane Thompson / Dog Photography Awards JANE THOMSON

“Working as a Team”

2026 Documentary, Honorable Mention

Credit: Rebecca Williams / Dog Photography Awards

“Waiting”

2026 Documentary Category Winner

Credit: Tianhang Zhang / Dog Photography Awards

“The Weight of Connection”

2026 Dogs & People Category, 3rd Place

Credit: Santos Ramón / Dog Photography Awards SANTOS ROMAN

“Puppy’s Curiosity”

2026 Studio Category, Honorable Mention

Credit: Sylvain Langler / Dog Photography Awards

“Underwater Fetch”

2026 Action Category, Honorable Mention

Credit: Tianhang Zhang / Dog Photography Awards