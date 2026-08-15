10 moving images from the International Nature Photography Festival

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Nature is beautiful—and brutal. The natural world’s up and downs are documented in stirring detail at the International Nature Photography Festival. Now in its 32nd year, the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) hosts the event in Lünen, Germany, for three days on October 23-25.

“This year’s festival once again features a diverse programme of international lectures and hands-on seminars,” the organization shares. “While the lectures take audiences on photographic journeys across the globe—from Antarctica to the depths of the oceans, from Bavaria’s peatlands to the mountains of Norway—they also explore current issues in conservation and biodiversity.”

“Seeing beyond the image – a journey from photography to conservation.”

Credit: Gerard Carbonell / GDT International Nature Photography Festival 2026

The event includes lectures and seminars on photography and conservation. Tickets are on sale now through GDT’s website. The festival also includes free events for the public, including international photography exhibitions and the opening of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. If you can’t make it to Germany, enjoy some of the festival’s stunning imagery below.

“Seeing beyond the image – a journey from photography to conservation.”

Credit: Gerard Carbonell / GDT International Nature Photography Festival 2026

“Five years of bears in Trentino”

Credit: Horst Eberhoefer / GDT International Nature Photography Festival 2026

“The Return of the Emperors”

Credit: Stefan Christmann / GDT International Nature Photography Festival 2026 Stefan Christmann

“The Rhineland – Boundless and Full of Lifelines”

Credit: Sgro Alessandro / GDT International Nature Photography Festival 2026 ALESSANDRO SGRO

“The Return of the Emperors”

Credit: Stefan Christmann / GDT International Nature Photography Festival 2026 Stefan Christmann

“Island of Dragons”

Credit: Henley Spears / GDT International Nature Photography Festival 2026

“Island of Dragons”

Credit: Henley Spears / GDT International Nature Photography Festival 2026

“Next Door – On running away, arriving, and taking photographs in the fog on one’s doorstep”

Credit: Felix Wesch / GDT International Nature Photography Festival 2026