Our world bursts with vibrant colors, but a great photographer can capture Earth’s stunning beauty even in black and white.
The Black and White Photo Awards 2026 celebrate the monochrome with gorgeous images. Photographer Shengwei Dai took the title of Absolute Winner for an incredible photo (seen below) of man hurdling between two trains as dozens of people casually look on from the roofs, doors, and windows of the cars.
“The image stands out for its perspective, placing the viewer between the two trains and transforming the space separating them into the setting for an extraordinary composition,” the competition said in a statement. “The lines of the train cars draw the eye toward the figure suspended in the air, while the faces of those witnessing the leap complete a scene filled with energy, tension, and detail.”
Photographs were awards across six categories: Architecture, Street, Portrait, Fauna and Flora, Landscape, and new for 2026, an Open Theme.