Our world bursts with vibrant colors, but a great photographer can capture Earth’s stunning beauty even in black and white.

The Black and White Photo Awards 2026 celebrate the monochrome with gorgeous images. Photographer Shengwei Dai took the title of Absolute Winner for an incredible photo (seen below) of man hurdling between two trains as dozens of people casually look on from the roofs, doors, and windows of the cars.

“Bishwa Ijtema”

Absolute Winner

Credit: Shengwei Dai / Black and White Photo Awards 2026

“The image stands out for its perspective, placing the viewer between the two trains and transforming the space separating them into the setting for an extraordinary composition,” the competition said in a statement. “The lines of the train cars draw the eye toward the figure suspended in the air, while the faces of those witnessing the leap complete a scene filled with energy, tension, and detail.”

Photographs were awards across six categories: Architecture, Street, Portrait, Fauna and Flora, Landscape, and new for 2026, an Open Theme.

“The Living Chain”

Open Theme Finalist

Credit: Divyanshu Verma/ Black and White Photo Awards 2026

“Eyes Carrying Untold Worlds”

Portrait Finalist

Credit: Happy Mukherjee / Black and White Photo Awards 2026

“Pensive in the Canopy”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

Photographed along the Central Pacific coast of Costa Rica, a Black Howler monkey pauses—its previously thunderous voice replaced by a moment of quiet reflection. It perched itself amidst the branches, seemingly studying the world below with an almost philosophical calm. It was a fascinating moment given that it was howling moments prior. I loved the pensive pose. It represents something universal to me—an animal taking a rare moment of solitude. In the quiet of the treetops, even a creature known for its booming voice finds time to simply be still.

Credit: Christine Dorrestein / Black and White Photo Awards 2026 CHRISTINE DORRESTEIN

“Lake Bled Sunrise”

Landscape Finalist

Credit: Nina Lozej / Black and White Photo Awards 2026

“Lost In Thought”

Open Theme Finalist

Credit: Adam Neuba/ Black and White Photo Awards 2026

“La bruixa i les estreles”

Street Finalist

Credit: Fernando Gómez Gonzalvo/ Black and White Photo Awards 2026

“Perfect Portrait”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

Credit: Marcello Galleano/ Black and White Photo Awards 2026

“Trophy hunter”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

Credit: Jonathan Wosinski / Black and White Photo Awards 2026

“Eclipse”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

Credit: Remuna Beca / Black and White Photo Awards 2026

“Short-eared Owl”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

Credit: Fengying Long / Black and White Photo Awards 2026

“Dancing trees”

Landscape Finalist

Credit: Mohammed Muhtasib / Black and White Photo Awards 2026

“Mirror of Silence”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

Credit: Saleh Alshamali / Black and White Photo Awards 2026

“Banished”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

Credit: Bakang Baloi / Black and White Photo Awards 2026

“Walking at Night”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

Credit: Jie Fischer/ Black and White Photo Awards 2026 JFI

“Sri Lanka”

Street Finalist

Credit: Xiaoyue Yan / Black and White Photo Awards 2026