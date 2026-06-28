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Environment

16 gorgeous images from the 1839 Awards’ Color Photography Contest

All the beautiful shades of our planet and its creatures.

By Popular Science Team

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bird flies with frog in its mouth
"Kingfisher with a Frog"

The 1839 Awards are named in honor of the year that the photography was first made widely available to the public. Each year, the competition celebrates photographers through different contests, including in color photography.

“These images are windows into faraway places, challenges to what the photographic image can be, and invitations to encounter the world from new, unexpected points of view,” 1839 explains. “They give us the all- too-rare opportunity to pause, to look more slowly, and to feel the world more deeply than we did before.”

a herd of water buffalo splash through water
“Chaos!!”
Wildebeests frantically scramble to cross the Mara River during the Great Migration.
Credit: Jeff Beatty / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest

Amateur and professional photographers can enter 1839’s Photographer of the Year contest through September 15.

three children outside a building. the shadow of a cross on the wall
“God is Watching”
The boys play ball in front of the house that is an Afro-Brazilian place of worship.
Credit: Cesare Simioni / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
a native american in face makeup and traditional garb
“Capturing Great Plains Imagery 1987-2009”
Credit: Andrew Hogarth / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
a fire fighter under flames
“Fire Festival”
This image was taken at a traditional fire festival in Japan. With a history of 800 years, the festival is held every winter to pray for good health and prosperity. Throughout the night, 6-meter-long torches burn continuously, filling the air with smoke and flame to keep the festive spirit
Credit: Emiko Monobe / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
a red sun above a smoke-covered forest
“As the Sun Emerged from the Wyoming Wildfires”
Wildfire smoke serves a purpose in nature but not often for photography. In some cases it can impart and mood, color, and effect on a landscape that can’t be replicated. Here, an almost otherworldly sun accents the layered topography and the still silence of the Wyoming wilderness.
Credit: Michael Mihaljevich / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
whales in the water
“Heading North”
Heading to northern feeding grounds from calving bays in Baja California, gray whale moms and their young calves hug the shoreline. Sticking close to shore in the kelp forest is a sound strategy to avoid patrolling killer whales who need deep water to successfully take down a gray whale calf.
Credit: Jodi Frediani / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
three men walking in front of large tubes
“Les Triplets de Pompidou”
Centre Pompidou Paris, 2025 Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers’ striking “inside-out” architecture of the Centre Pompidou juxtaposed with three gentlemen passers-by creates a compelling visual narrative. Harmony, scale and balance is achieved through strong
sunlight, casting blue shadows across the three curved chimneys while throwing the human element into silhouette resulting in a clean, modern aesthetic.
Credit: Jeremy C Glover / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
people sitting at tables on grass
“Untitled”
Credit: Williams Vaughan / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
a sculpture outside a petrified wood store
“Nature Study”
Nature Study examines a constructed landscape and representation of the natural world, where architecture, commerce, and place converge in an unexpected way. Photographed in medium format with a Rolleiflex 2.8F on Kodak Portra 400.
Credit: L. Chaussee / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
surfer in front of massive wave
“Half Second Before”
Big waves surfing. Winter session. Half second before incident.
Credit: Natalya Pyrogova / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
a bird in snowy, mountainous region
“Little Bird”
A solitary bird stands against melting ice, positioned as witness within a changing world. The image contemplates isolation, survival and the accelerating fragility of frozen landscapes.
Credit: Anne Neiwand / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
reflection of modern people on old painting
“A look through the centuries”
Credit: Aleksandr Artemev / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
cement stairs on brick wall
“A Line Decides”
A diagonal interrupts stillness. Architecture pauses, then chooses direction.
Credit: Julia Kantor / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
some kind of stick on blue
“6:57”
Time is the only certainty within ambiguity.
Credit: Leebaeck Choi / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
a fisherman holds up a net
“The Morning Catch”
In Quang Nam province in central Vietnam you can still find many people practising what is known as ru fishing. I wanted to capture something that little bit different to other photographers so asked for permission to go into his boat whilst he was inspectig his catch.
Credit: Julian Elliott / 1839 Awards, 2026 Color Photography Contest
 
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