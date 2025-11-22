14 moving images from the 2025 Nature Photographer of the Year awards

“A tender and poetic moment unfolds as a butterfly flutters gracefully beside a gorilla’s face, its golden hues mirroring the warmth in the animal’s eyes.” That’s how Nature Photographer of the Year Chairman Tin Man Lee artfully described the Animal Portrait category winner (seen above). “The contrast between the fragile insect and the powerful primate evokes a delicate balance between strength and gentleness. This imaginative composition captures a fleeting instant of harmony.”
More than 24,000 entries from photographers in nearly 100 countries competed at this year’s awards.
From moments of brutality to tenderness, the contest beautifully showcases the stunning wildlife that calls Earth home. Åsmund Keilen, a photographer from Norway, earned the prestigious title Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 for his image, “Sundance” (seen below).
“As a photographer, I’m impulsive and never plan in advance what or how I’m going to photograph. For me, photography is a way to approach nature – a tool to sharpen the senses and observe with a free mind,” Keilen explained.
