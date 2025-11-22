14 moving images from the 2025 Nature Photographer of the Year awards

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“A tender and poetic moment unfolds as a butterfly flutters gracefully beside a gorilla’s face, its golden hues mirroring the warmth in the animal’s eyes.” That’s how Nature Photographer of the Year Chairman Tin Man Lee artfully described the Animal Portrait category winner (seen above). “The contrast between the fragile insect and the powerful primate evokes a delicate balance between strength and gentleness. This imaginative composition captures a fleeting instant of harmony.”

More than 24,000 entries from photographers in nearly 100 countries competed at this year’s awards.

“A Curious Nose”

Category, Animal Portraits

Credit: Laura Dyer / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –

From moments of brutality to tenderness, the contest beautifully showcases the stunning wildlife that calls Earth home. Åsmund Keilen, a photographer from Norway, earned the prestigious title Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 for his image, “Sundance” (seen below).

“As a photographer, I’m impulsive and never plan in advance what or how I’m going to photograph. For me, photography is a way to approach nature – a tool to sharpen the senses and observe with a free mind,” Keilen explained.

“Sundance”

Category, Birds. Overall winner.

Credit: Asmund Keilen / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –

“In Mothers Arms”

Category, Mammals

Credit: Dvir Barkay / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –

“The Hidden Grail of Sumatra Island”

Category, Mammals

Credit: Vladimir Cech Jr. / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –

“No Fear, No Mercy”

Category, Mammals

Credit: Tomasz Szpila / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –

“Panning bobcat”

Category, Youth

Credit: Leo Dale / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –

“Polar Meal”

Category, Mammals

Credit: Pal Hermansen / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –

“Echolocation”

Category, Human and Nature

Credit: Lana Tannir / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –

“Silent Scream”

Category, Other Animals

Credit: Bence Máté / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –

“Difficult Crossing”

Category, Human and Nature

Credit: Xingchao Zhu / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –

“Unique Home”

Category, Youth

Credit: Vidyun Hebbar / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –

“Two Giants”

Category, Human and Nature

Credit: Richard Peters / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –

“The Frigatebird and the Diamond Ring”

Category, Birds

Credit: Liron Gertsman / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –

“Above the Parapet”

Category, Other Animals

Credit: Phil Hall / Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 –