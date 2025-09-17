18 majestic images from the 2025 Audubon Photography Awards

An estimated 50 billion wild birds populate our planet, according to a 2021 study. From garbage-eating urban pigeons to colorful parrots in tropical forests, the diversity of birds is impressive. For the past 120 years, the National Audubon Society has worked to helped Earth’s birds through conservation and awareness campaigns.
“Now in its sixteenth year, the awards have expanded to Chile and Colombia with new prizes focusing on migratory species, habitats, and conservation—all while continuing to feature stunning imagery that highlights the beauty and joy of birds and fascinating avian behaviors,” the nonprofit conservation organization shared in a press release.
This year, the contest was expanded to include Chile and Colombia and added new prizes in categories focused on migratory species, habitats, and conservation. The 2026 Audubon Photography Awards will open for entries on January 15, 2026, so get your cameras ready.
More deals, reviews, and buying guides
The PopSci team has tested hundreds of products and spent thousands of hours trying to find the best gear and gadgets you can buy.