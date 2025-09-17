18 majestic images from the 2025 Audubon Photography Awards

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

An estimated 50 billion wild birds populate our planet, according to a 2021 study. From garbage-eating urban pigeons to colorful parrots in tropical forests, the diversity of birds is impressive. For the past 120 years, the National Audubon Society has worked to helped Earth’s birds through conservation and awareness campaigns.

Today, the National Audubon Society shared the winners of its sixteenth annual Audubon Photography Awards.

Ringed Kingfisher

2025 Grand Prize Winner, Chile and Colombia

Location: Saval Park, Valdivia, Los Ríos, Chile

Credit: Felipe Esteban Toledo Alarcón/Audubon Photography Awards

“Now in its sixteenth year, the awards have expanded to Chile and Colombia with new prizes focusing on migratory species, habitats, and conservation—all while continuing to feature stunning imagery that highlights the beauty and joy of birds and fascinating avian behaviors,” the nonprofit conservation organization shared in a press release.

This year, the contest was expanded to include Chile and Colombia and added new prizes in categories focused on migratory species, habitats, and conservation. The 2026 Audubon Photography Awards will open for entries on January 15, 2026, so get your cameras ready.

Royal Terns

2025 Birds Without Borders Winner, Chile and Colombia

Location: San Andrés Island, San Andrés and Providencia, Colombia

Credit: Jacobo Giraldo Trejos/Audubon Photography Awards

Orange-winged Parrot and Blue-headed Parrot, Bactris sp.

2025 Plants for Birds Colombia Honorable Mention, Chile and Colombia

Location: Yalí, Antioquia, Colombia

Credit: Rubén Tórres /Audubon Photography Awards

Purple-backed Thornbill and Gaiadendron punctatum

2025 Plants for Birds Colombia Winner

Location: Villamaria, Caldas, Colombia

Photo: Cristian Valencia/Audubon Photography Awards

Savanna Hawk

2025 Conservation Winner, Chile and Colombia

Location: Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia

Credit: Luis Alberto Peña/Audubon Photography Awards

Austral Pygmy-Owl

2025 Birds in Landscapes Chile Honorable Mention, Chile and Colombia

Location: Coyhaique, Chile

Credit: Francisco Vera Núñez/Audubon Photography Awards Francisco VERA

Chilean Flamingos

2025 Birds in Landscapes Chile Winner

Location: Puerto Natales, Magallanes, Chile

Credit: Caro Aravena Costa/Audubon Photography Awards Caro Aravena Costa

Blackburnian Warbler

2025 Youth Winner, Colombia and Chile

Location: Santiago de Cali, Valle del Cauca, Colombia

Credit: Camilo Sanabria Grajales/Audubon Photography Awards

Magnificent Frigatebirds

2025 Grand Prize Winner, United States and Canada

Location: Teacapán, Sinaloa, Mexico

Credit: Liron Gertsman/Audubon Photography Awards

Long-eared Owl

2025 Youth Winner, United States and Canada

Location: Coyote Hills Regional Park, Fremont, California, United States

Credit: Parham Pourahmad/Audubon Photography Awards

Black-necked Stilt

2025 Coastal Birds Chile Honorable Mention, Chile and Colombia

Location: Papudo, Valparaíso, Chile

Credit: Solange Sepulveda/Audubon Photography Awards

Blue-headed Parrots

2025 Birds in Landscapes Colombia Winner

Location: 5th Street, Cali, Colombia

Credit: Shamir Shah/Audubon Photography Awards

Northern Gannets

2025 Birds in Landscapes Winner, United States and Canada

Location: Cape St. Mary’s Ecological Reserve, Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada

Credit: Joe Subolefsky/Audubon Photography Awards

Joe Subolefsky

Snow Geese

2025 Birds Without Borders Winner, United States and Canada

Location: Mount Vernon, Washington, United States

Credit: Yoshiki Nakamura/Audubon Photography Awards Yoshiki Nakamura

Burrowing Owl

2025 Conservation Winner, United States and Canada

Location: Marco Island, Florida, United States

Credit: Jean Hall/Audubon Photography Awards

Chipping Sparrow

2025 Female Bird Winner, United States and Canada

Location: Bogus Basin near Boise, Idaho, United States

Credit: Sean Pursley/Audubon Photography Awards



Brandt’s Cormorant, red grape algae and seagrass

2025 Plants for Birds Winner, United States and Canada

Location: La Jolla, California, United States

Credit: Barbara Swanson/Audubon Photography Awards