Tweet! Here are the winners of the 2026 Audubon Photography Awards

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It’s a bird’s world, and we’re just living in it. Today, the National Audubon Society officially announced the winners of the 2026 Audubon Photography Awards. The contest is now in its 17th year and celebrates stunning photos (and even a few videos) that showcase the beauty of birds and the challenges they face. For the second year, the judges awarded prizes to residents of Chile and Colombia, as well as the United States and Canada, highlighting how avians connect us across geographies and ecosystems.

This year’s Grand Prize winners each received $5,000 and a voyage to Antarctica with HX Expeditions—an expedition cruise company and Audubon’s exclusive cruise partner.

Take a peek at the winners in the gallery below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)

Prizes for United States and Canada Residents

Grand Prize: Jacqueline Burke, roseate spoonbill

A roseate spoonbill (Platalea ajaja) at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, in St. Augustine, Florida. Image: Jacqueline Burke.

Youth Prize: Ian Shultz, rock pigeon

A rock pigeon (Columba livia) in Golden Gardens Park in Seattle, Washington. Image: Ian Shultz.

Video Prize: Piper VanOrd, great blue heron

Great blue heron

A great blue heron (Ardea herodias) at Allegheny Islands Wilderness, National Wild & Scenic Allegheny River, in Warren, Pennsylvania. Credit: Piper VanOrd.



Female Bird Prize: Gail Bisson, common merganser

A common merganser (Mergus merganser) in East Bay Sandbar, Nova Scotia, Canada. Image: Gail Bisson.

Plants for Birds Prize: Mike Henry, Gila woodpecker and saguaro cactus



A Gila woodpecker (Melanerpes uropygialis) and saguaro cactus (Carnegiea gigantea) in Tucson, Arizona. Image: Mike Henry.



Birds Without Borders Prize: Nick Parayko, Tennessee warbler



A Tennessee warbler (Leiothlypis peregrina) in photographer Nick Parayko’s backyard in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada. Image: Nick Parayko.

Birds in Landscapes Prize: Liron Gertsman, white-tailed tropicbird



A white-tailed tropicbird (Phaethon lepturus) in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park in Hawai’i. Image: Liron Gertsman.

Conservation Prize: Josh Galicki, northern gannets



Northern gannets (Morus bassanus) on the Isle of Noss in the Shetland Islands, United Kingdom. Image: Josh Galicki.

Prizes for Chile and Colombia Residents

Grand Prize: Francisco Castro Escobar, lesser horned owl

A lesser horned owl (Bubo magellanicus) in Antofagasta, Chile. Image: Castro Escobar.



Youth Prize: Juan David Camacho Márquez, Canada warbler

A Canada warbler (Cardellina canadensis) in Doña Dora Birding, El Queremal, Valle del Cauca, Colombia. Image: Juan David Camacho Márquez.

Video Prize: Nicolás Muñoz García, black-browed albatross



Black-browed albatross

A black-browed albatross (Thalassarche melanophris) is on Isla Chañaral Marine Reserve, Huasco Province, Chile. The nearest town is Caleta Chañaral de Aceituno. Credit: Nicolás Muñoz García.



Birds Without Borders Prize: Rodrigo González Pairoa, black-browed albatross



A black-browed albatross (Thalassarche melanophris) in Almirantazgo Fjord, Chile. Image: Rodrigo González Pairoa.

Conservation Prize: Santiago Pérez Rincón, yellow-eared parrot



A yellow-eared parrot (Ognorhynchus icterotis) in Anaime River Canyon, Rural District of the Municipality of Cajamarca, Department of Tolima, Colombia. Image: Santiago Pérez Rincón.



Plants for Birds Prize, Colombia: Santiago Giraldo, yellow-eared parrot and Quindio wax palm



A yellow-eared parrot (Ognorhynchus icterotis) and Quindio wax palm (Ceroxylon quindiuense) in Anaime, Cajamarca, Tolima, Colombia. Image: Santiago Giraldo.



Birds in Landscapes Prize, Colombia: Faber Mosquera Álvarez, oilbird



Oilbird (Steatornis caripensis) in the Cañón de los Guácharos, Pijao, Quindío, Colombia. Image: Faber Mosquera Álvarez.



Birds in Landscapes Prize, Chile: Timothy Dhalleine, crested caracara



A crested caracara (Caracara plancus) in Torres del Paine National Park, Magallanes and Chilean Antarctic region, Chile. Image: Timothy Dhalleine.

Coastal Birds Prize, Chile: Gonzalo Bertolotto Quintana, gentoo penguin



A gentoo penguin (Pygoscelis papua) in Fildes Bay, Antarctica, in the vicinity of the Chilean bases. Image: Gonzalo Bertolotto Quintana.

Gonzalo Bertolotto Q

The winners and honorable mentions are published online in Audubon magazine, and winners will be in the Fall 2026 print issue. The annual Top 100 photos will also be announced on September 23, 2026, and additional selections will be featured in digital galleries on Audubon’s website.

The 2027 Audubon Photography Awards will open for entries on January 13, 2027.