Tweet! Here are the winners of the 2026 Audubon Photography Awards

It’s a bird’s world, and we’re just living in it. Today, the National Audubon Society officially announced the winners of the 2026 Audubon Photography Awards. The contest is now in its 17th year and celebrates stunning photos (and even a few videos) that showcase the beauty of birds and the challenges they face. For the second year, the judges awarded prizes to residents of Chile and Colombia, as well as the United States and Canada, highlighting how avians connect us across geographies and ecosystems.
This year’s Grand Prize winners each received $5,000 and a voyage to Antarctica with HX Expeditions—an expedition cruise company and Audubon’s exclusive cruise partner.
Take a peek at the winners in the gallery below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)
Prizes for United States and Canada Residents
Grand Prize: Jacqueline Burke, roseate spoonbill
Youth Prize: Ian Shultz, rock pigeon
Video Prize: Piper VanOrd, great blue heron
A great blue heron (Ardea herodias) at Allegheny Islands Wilderness, National Wild & Scenic Allegheny River, in Warren, Pennsylvania. Credit: Piper VanOrd.
Female Bird Prize: Gail Bisson, common merganser
Plants for Birds Prize: Mike Henry, Gila woodpecker and saguaro cactus
Birds Without Borders Prize: Nick Parayko, Tennessee warbler
Birds in Landscapes Prize: Liron Gertsman, white-tailed tropicbird
Conservation Prize: Josh Galicki, northern gannets
Prizes for Chile and Colombia Residents
Grand Prize: Francisco Castro Escobar, lesser horned owl
Youth Prize: Juan David Camacho Márquez, Canada warbler
Video Prize: Nicolás Muñoz García, black-browed albatross
A black-browed albatross (Thalassarche melanophris) is on Isla Chañaral Marine Reserve, Huasco Province, Chile. The nearest town is Caleta Chañaral de Aceituno. Credit: Nicolás Muñoz García.
Birds Without Borders Prize: Rodrigo González Pairoa, black-browed albatross
Conservation Prize: Santiago Pérez Rincón, yellow-eared parrot
Plants for Birds Prize, Colombia: Santiago Giraldo, yellow-eared parrot and Quindio wax palm
Birds in Landscapes Prize, Colombia: Faber Mosquera Álvarez, oilbird
Birds in Landscapes Prize, Chile: Timothy Dhalleine, crested caracara
Coastal Birds Prize, Chile: Gonzalo Bertolotto Quintana, gentoo penguin
The winners and honorable mentions are published online in Audubon magazine, and winners will be in the Fall 2026 print issue. The annual Top 100 photos will also be announced on September 23, 2026, and additional selections will be featured in digital galleries on Audubon’s website.
The 2027 Audubon Photography Awards will open for entries on January 13, 2027.
2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards