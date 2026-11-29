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Cyber Monday is the most bloated, brokest day of the year. But, while Black Friday may be in our rearview mirror, there’s still plenty of shopping left to do. The Cyber Monday deals have started flying and we’ve been grabbing the best ones to put in this extensive list. It covers tons of categories and popular products, so grab what you need now. Once Cyber Week is over, things will go back up to regular price to punish the procrastinators. Don’t pay full price. Let us help.

Top early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 3: $149 (was $249)

Apple AirPods Pro 3 $149 (was $249) Noise-canceling earbuds with heart-rate sensing built in Apple See It

At $149 (was $249), the Apple AirPods Pro 3 are $100 off, the biggest dollar cut on any earbuds in this post. The third generation keeps the active noise cancellation and USB-C charging case, then adds a few tricks the older Pros can’t do. Apple lists heart-rate sensing for workouts, Live Translation for conversations in another language, and a hearing aid feature, all built into the buds themselves. If you already live on an iPhone, these are the easy gift for anyone still using wired earbuds, including you. Our guide to the best noise-canceling earbuds covers the Android-friendly alternatives.

Roborock Q10 S5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $229.99 (was $549.99)

Roborock Q10 S5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop $229.99 (was $549.99) A vacuum-and-mop robot for well under $250 Roborock See It

Here’s the math on the Roborock Q10 S5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $229.99 (was $549.99), or $320 off, which is more than half off its list price. Roborock rates its suction at 10,000Pa, and it handles both jobs in one pass, so a single run picks up crumbs and wipes the floor behind them. That makes it a good fit for kitchens and entryways that collect winter grit, and for anyone who wants to stop pushing a mop around on Sunday mornings. Our guide to the best robot vacuums explains what to look for before you buy one.

DeWalt 20V MAX 1/4-inch Impact Driver Kit: $98.99 (was $179)

DeWalt 20V MAX 1/4-inch Impact Driver Kit $98.99 (was $179) The tool for screws a drill struggles to sink DeWalt See It

This one isn’t a gadget, but it might get more use than anything else on this page. The DeWalt 20V MAX 1/4-inch Impact Driver Kit is $98.99 (was $179), and the kit includes a battery and charger, so it works out of the box. An impact driver sinks long deck screws and lag bolts that would stall a regular drill, and the 1/4-inch hex chuck takes standard driver bits. It also runs on DeWalt’s 20V MAX battery platform, so the battery fits the brand’s drills, saws and lights if you add more tools later. For more options, see our guide to the best impact drivers.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: $494.95 (was $699.95)

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine $494.95 (was $699.95) Bean-to-latte espresso with the grinder built in Breville See It

The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is $494.95 (was $699.95). It’s the machine a lot of people buy when they want to make real espresso at home without also buying a separate grinder. Breville builds a grinder into the body, so you go from whole beans to a pulled shot in one place, then steam milk for lattes and cappuccinos with the attached wand. It’s a manual machine, so you control the grind, dose and tamp, and expect a few sink shots while you dial it in. Our guide to the best home espresso machines lists more choices at different prices.

Headphone and speaker deals from $23.74

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are covered above. For a cheaper pair of noise-canceling earbuds, the Soundcore P30i Noise Cancelling Earbuds are $23.74 (was $49.99). If you want over-ear headphones for flights, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are $167 (was $359).

TV, streaming and soundbar deals from $19.99

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is $19.99 (was $59.99), an easy upgrade for an older TV. For a new screen, the Roku 55-inch Plus Series 4K QLED Mini-LED TV is $299.99 (was $499.99).

Echo, Kindle, Ring and Blink deals from $15.99

Amazon’s own devices are part of the sale too. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) is $129.99 (was $199.99), and the Amazon Echo Show 8 is $99.99 (was $199.99).

Smart home and security deals from $24.99

The Eufy Security Smart Lock C220 is $89.99 (was $169.99) and opens with a fingerprint. For holiday lighting that stays up all year, the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro (100 Feet) are $259.99 (was $439.99).

Vacuum and robot vacuum deals from $41.99

The Roborock Q10 S5+ is covered above. For a cordless stick, the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum is $598.50 (was $849.99). For spills on carpet and upholstery, the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner is $84.99 (was $129.99).

Kitchen and coffee deals from $22.79

The Breville Barista Express is covered above. If you want espresso with less work, the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso Machine is $549.95 (was $899.95). The KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is $279.99 (was $399.99), in time for holiday baking.

Laptop, tablet, monitor and storage deals from $23.72

The Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) is $499 (was $599). For more storage, the Samsung T9 2TB Portable SSD is $349.99 (was $489.99).

Gaming and VR deals from $49

The Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR Headset is $297 (was $349.99). Switch 2 owners who need more space can get the Samsung P9 Express 512GB microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2 for $92.99.

Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals from $68.95

The Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS, 40mm) is $179 (was $249) in Starlight. Runners should look at the Garmin Forerunner 265, which is $299.99 (was $449.99).

Camera and drone deals from $129.99

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo is $466 (was $629). For a first mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm Lens is $449 (was $679).

Tool, car and outdoor deals from $21.83

The DeWalt impact driver kit is covered above. To keep a car battery topped up through the winter, the Noco Genius1 Smart Battery Charger is $23.77 (was $39.95). For backup power, the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station is $469.99 (was $799).