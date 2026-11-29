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Cyber Monday is the most bloated, brokest day of the year. But, while Black Friday may be in our rearview mirror, there’s still plenty of shopping left to do. The Cyber Monday deals have started flying and we’ve been grabbing the best ones to put in this extensive list. It covers tons of categories and popular products, so grab what you need now. Once Cyber Week is over, things will go back up to regular price to punish the procrastinators. Don’t pay full price. Let us help.
Top early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 $149 (was $249).
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones $167 (was $359).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus $29.99 (was $69.99).
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) $129.99 (was $199.99).
- Ring Battery Doorbell 2K $38.99 (was $99.99).
- Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED 4K TV $797.99 (was $1,497.99).
Apple AirPods Pro 3: $149 (was $249)
Apple AirPods Pro 3 $149 (was $249)
Noise-canceling earbuds with heart-rate sensing built in
At $149 (was $249), the Apple AirPods Pro 3 are $100 off, the biggest dollar cut on any earbuds in this post. The third generation keeps the active noise cancellation and USB-C charging case, then adds a few tricks the older Pros can’t do. Apple lists heart-rate sensing for workouts, Live Translation for conversations in another language, and a hearing aid feature, all built into the buds themselves. If you already live on an iPhone, these are the easy gift for anyone still using wired earbuds, including you. Our guide to the best noise-canceling earbuds covers the Android-friendly alternatives.
Roborock Q10 S5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $229.99 (was $549.99)
Roborock Q10 S5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop $229.99 (was $549.99)
A vacuum-and-mop robot for well under $250
Here’s the math on the Roborock Q10 S5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $229.99 (was $549.99), or $320 off, which is more than half off its list price. Roborock rates its suction at 10,000Pa, and it handles both jobs in one pass, so a single run picks up crumbs and wipes the floor behind them. That makes it a good fit for kitchens and entryways that collect winter grit, and for anyone who wants to stop pushing a mop around on Sunday mornings. Our guide to the best robot vacuums explains what to look for before you buy one.
DeWalt 20V MAX 1/4-inch Impact Driver Kit: $98.99 (was $179)
DeWalt 20V MAX 1/4-inch Impact Driver Kit $98.99 (was $179)
The tool for screws a drill struggles to sink
This one isn’t a gadget, but it might get more use than anything else on this page. The DeWalt 20V MAX 1/4-inch Impact Driver Kit is $98.99 (was $179), and the kit includes a battery and charger, so it works out of the box. An impact driver sinks long deck screws and lag bolts that would stall a regular drill, and the 1/4-inch hex chuck takes standard driver bits. It also runs on DeWalt’s 20V MAX battery platform, so the battery fits the brand’s drills, saws and lights if you add more tools later. For more options, see our guide to the best impact drivers.
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: $494.95 (was $699.95)
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine $494.95 (was $699.95)
Bean-to-latte espresso with the grinder built in
The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is $494.95 (was $699.95). It’s the machine a lot of people buy when they want to make real espresso at home without also buying a separate grinder. Breville builds a grinder into the body, so you go from whole beans to a pulled shot in one place, then steam milk for lattes and cappuccinos with the attached wand. It’s a manual machine, so you control the grind, dose and tamp, and expect a few sink shots while you dial it in. Our guide to the best home espresso machines lists more choices at different prices.
Headphone and speaker deals from $23.74
The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are covered above. For a cheaper pair of noise-canceling earbuds, the Soundcore P30i Noise Cancelling Earbuds are $23.74 (was $49.99). If you want over-ear headphones for flights, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are $167 (was $359).
- Soundcore P30i Noise Cancelling Earbuds $23.74 (was $49.99).
- Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker $28.48 (was $44.99).
- JBL Go 4 Bluetooth Speaker $31.95 (was $49.95).
- JBL Tune Buds Noise Cancelling Earbuds $44.95 (was $99.95).
- Beats Solo 4 On-Ear Headphones $79.99 (was $199.95), in Metallic Pink.
- Soundcore Boom 2 Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker $84.99 (was $129.99).
- Beats Studio Buds+ $89.95 (was $169.95).
- Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) Bluetooth Speaker $99 (was $149).
- Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Bone Conduction Headphones $124.95 (was $179.95).
- JBL Charge 6 Bluetooth Speaker $139.95 (was $199.95).
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $149 (was $299.99), in Black.
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones $167 (was $359).
- Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker $169.99 (was $299.99).
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro $169.99 (was $249.99).
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 $179.95 (was $249.99).
- Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Cancelling Headphones $348 (was $459.99).
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) $349 (was $449).
TV, streaming and soundbar deals from $19.99
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is $19.99 (was $59.99), an easy upgrade for an older TV. For a new screen, the Roku 55-inch Plus Series 4K QLED Mini-LED TV is $299.99 (was $499.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $19.99 (was $59.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus $29.99 (was $69.99).
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus $34 (was $59.99).
- Samsung HW-B400F 2.0-Channel Soundbar $69.99 (was $139.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $89.99 (was $199.99).
- Roku 50-inch Select Series 4K QLED TV $199.99 (was $299.99).
- Hisense 55-inch E6SR Hi-QLED 4K Roku TV $277.98 (was $449.99).
- Roku 55-inch Plus Series 4K QLED Mini-LED TV $299.99 (was $499.99).
- Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar $339 (was $499).
- TCL 55-inch QM6K QLED Mini-LED 4K TV $447.99 (was $599.99).
- Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED 4K TV $797.99 (was $1,497.99).
- Roku 65-inch Pro Series 4K OLED TV $799.99 (was $1,199.99).
- Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar $849 (was $1,099).
- Hisense 65-inch S7 CanvasTV $897.99 (was $1,999.99).
- Samsung 65-inch The Frame Art TV (2026) $997.99 (was $1,397.99).
Echo, Kindle, Ring and Blink deals from $15.99
Amazon’s own devices are part of the sale too. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) is $129.99 (was $199.99), and the Amazon Echo Show 8 is $99.99 (was $199.99).
- Blink Mini 2K+ Indoor Camera $15.99 (was $39.99).
- Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ $21.99 (was $49.99).
- Ring Indoor Cam 2K $24.99 (was $59.99).
- Ring Battery Doorbell 2K $38.99 (was $99.99).
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $39.99 (was $79.99).
- Ring Outdoor Cam 2K $48.99 (was $99.99).
- Amazon Echo Dot Max $49.99 (was $119.99).
- Amazon Echo Show 5 $54.99 (was $99.99).
- Amazon Smart Thermostat $56.99 (was $79.99).
- Ring Floodlight Cam 2K $98.99 (was $199.99).
- Amazon Echo Show 8 $99.99 (was $199.99).
- Amazon Kindle (16GB) $119.99 (was $149.99).
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) $129.99 (was $199.99).
- Amazon Echo Show 15 $229.99 (was $349.99).
- Amazon Kindle Scribe (32GB) $349.99 (was $499.99).
- Amazon eero Pro 7 Mesh Wi-Fi 7 Router $599.99 (was $799.99).
Smart home and security deals from $24.99
The Eufy Security Smart Lock C220 is $89.99 (was $169.99) and opens with a fingerprint. For holiday lighting that stays up all year, the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro (100 Feet) are $259.99 (was $439.99).
- Govee Smart A19 Color Light Bulbs $24.99 (was $39.99).
- Govee 100-foot RGBIC LED Strip Lights $39.99 (was $72.99).
- Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite $58.99 (was $89.99).
- Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340 $89.99 (was $169.99).
- Eufy Security Smart Lock C220 $89.99 (was $169.99).
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential $109.99 (was $139.99).
- Eufy Security SoloCam S340 Solar Security Camera $109.99 (was $219.99).
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (3-Pack) $142.39 (was $195.29).
- Aqara Smart Lock U400 $199.99 (was $269.99).
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium $209.99 (was $259.99).
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro (100 Feet) $259.99 (was $439.99).
Vacuum and robot vacuum deals from $41.99
The Roborock Q10 S5+ is covered above. For a cordless stick, the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum is $598.50 (was $849.99). For spills on carpet and upholstery, the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner is $84.99 (was $129.99).
- Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $41.99 (was $59.99).
- Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $84.99 (was $129.99).
- Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum $119.99 (was $199.99).
- Roborock Q7 L5 Robot Vacuum and Mop $119.99 (was $249.99).
- iRobot Roomba 105 Vac Robot Vacuum $139 (was $299.99).
- Roborock F25 GT Gen 2 Wet Dry Vacuum $149.99 (was $299.99).
- Levoit VortexIQ Pro Cordless Vacuum $149.99 (was $299.99).
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum (ZU50) $169.99 (was $299.99).
- Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum (AV2501S) $259.99 (was $549.99).
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Origin Cordless Vacuum $328.69 (was $479.99).
- iRobot Roomba Plus 415X Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop $379.99 (was $799.99).
- Roborock Qrevo S Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop $379.99 (was $699.99).
- Ecovacs Deebot T90 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop $499 (was $799.99).
- Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum $598.50 (was $849.99).
- Roborock Saros 20 Robot Vacuum and Mop $989.99 (was $1,599.99).
Kitchen and coffee deals from $22.79
The Breville Barista Express is covered above. If you want espresso with less work, the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso Machine is $549.95 (was $899.95). The KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is $279.99 (was $399.99), in time for holiday baking.
- Owala FreeSip 24 oz Water Bottle $22.79 (was $29.99), in Shy Marshmallow.
- Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker $56.95 (was $119.95).
- Cuisinart 2-Quart Ice Cream Maker $59.95 (was $99.95).
- Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker $59.99 (was $109.99), in Black.
- Nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo $64.99 (was $129.99).
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 5-Quart (AF141) $78.99 (was $129.99).
- OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder $82.49 (was $109.99).
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ by De’Longhi $89 (was $129).
- HexClad 10-inch Hybrid Nonstick Frying Pan $110 (was $149).
- Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set $116.79 (was $179.95).
- Ninja Foodi 8-Quart DualZone Air Fryer (DZ201) $128.69 (was $199.99).
- Chef iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer $142.49 (was $249.99).
- De’Longhi Classic Signature Espresso Machine $149.95 (was $229.95).
- Ninja Creami 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker $169.99 (was $219.99).
- KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $279.99 (was $399.99), in Onyx Black.
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $299.95 (was $399.95).
- Vitamix 5200 Blender $299.95 (was $499.95).
- Ninja Luxe Café Premier Espresso Machine (ES601) $499 (was $599.99).
- De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso Machine $549.95 (was $899.95).
Laptop, tablet, monitor and storage deals from $23.72
The Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) is $499 (was $599). For more storage, the Samsung T9 2TB Portable SSD is $349.99 (was $489.99).
- Logitech Brio 101 1080p Webcam $23.72 (was $39.99).
- Anker 140W 4-Port GaN Charger $59.99 (was $99.99).
- Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse $72.19 (was $99.99).
- Kingston NV3 1TB NVMe SSD $139.99 (was $215.99).
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD $198.55 (was $299.99).
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ (128GB) $199.99 (was $299.99).
- Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB PCIe 5.0 SSD $209.99 (was $339.99).
- Dell 32-inch 4K Monitor (S3225QS) $299.99 (was $369.99).
- Samsung T9 2TB Portable SSD $349.99 (was $489.99).
- Asus ROG 27-inch 1440p 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor $379 (was $599).
- Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) $499 (was $599).
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor $789.21 (was $1,299.99).
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (256GB) $799.99 (was $1,099.99).
Gaming and VR deals from $49
The Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR Headset is $297 (was $349.99). Switch 2 owners who need more space can get the Samsung P9 Express 512GB microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2 for $92.99.
- Xbox Wireless Controller $49 (was $69.99), in Shock Blue.
- Marvel’s Wolverine (PS5) $49.97 (was $69.99).
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller $54 (was $74.99), in Midnight Black.
- Samsung P9 Express 512GB microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2 $92.99 (was $149.99).
- HyperX Cloud III S Wireless Gaming Headset $99.69 (was $179.99).
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Gaming Headset $99.99 (was $149.99).
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Wireless Gaming Headset $138.49 (was $199.99).
- PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller $169 (was $199.99).
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals $189.89 (was $299.99).
- Nex Playground Active Play System $209 (was $299).
- Meta Ray-Ban (Gen 2) Wayfarer Smart Glasses $284 (was $379).
- Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR Headset $297 (was $349.99).
- Logitech G Astro A50 X Wireless Gaming Headset $299.99 (was $399.99).
Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals from $68.95
The Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS, 40mm) is $179 (was $249) in Starlight. Runners should look at the Garmin Forerunner 265, which is $299.99 (was $449.99).
- Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker $68.95 (was $99.95).
- Theragun Relief Massage Gun $99.99 (was $159.99).
- Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker $122 (was $159.95).
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $149 (was $249.99).
- Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS, 40mm) $179 (was $249), in Starlight.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $199.99 (was $299.99).
- Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator $249 (was $399.99).
- Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED (45mm) $249.99 (was $449.99).
- Garmin Forerunner 265 $299.99 (was $449.99).
- Withings Body Scan Smart Scale $369 (was $499.95).
- Garmin Forerunner 965 $449.99 (was $599.99).
Camera and drone deals from $129.99
The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo is $466 (was $629). For a first mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm Lens is $449 (was $679).
- Polaroid Now Gen 3 Instant Camera and Film Bundle $129.99 (was $159.99).
- DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo $169 (was $239).
- GoPro LIT Hero Action Camera $169.99 (was $269.99).
- Insta360 X5 360-Degree Action Camera $439.99 (was $549.99).
- Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm Lens $449 (was $679).
- DJI Mini 3 Drone with DJI RC $465 (was $549).
- DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo $466 (was $629).
Tool, car and outdoor deals from $21.83
The DeWalt impact driver kit is covered above. To keep a car battery topped up through the winter, the Noco Genius1 Smart Battery Charger is $23.77 (was $39.95). For backup power, the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station is $469.99 (was $799).
- AstroAI L7 Cordless Tire Inflator $21.83 (was $39.99).
- Noco Genius1 Smart Battery Charger $23.77 (was $39.95).
- Fanttik E1 Max Electric Screwdriver $37.97 (was $59.97).
- Anker 20,000mAh Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable $51.99 (was $69.99).
- Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum $59.99 (was $99.99).
- Olight ArkPro Ultra Rechargeable EDC Flashlight $103.99 (was $129.99).
- Callaway 300 Pro Golf Laser Rangefinder $137.99 (was $299.99).
- Anker Prime 26,250mAh 300W Power Bank $159.99 (was $229.99).
- Blackstone 28-inch Omnivore Griddle with Hood $299.99 (was $399.99).
- Traeger Pro 22 Pellet Grill $389 (was $549.95).
- EcoFlow Delta 3 Classic Portable Power Station $438.90 (was $559).
- Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station $469.99 (was $799).
- Segway Ninebot Max G2 Electric Scooter $598.48 (was $999.99).
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