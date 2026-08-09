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16 gorgeous images from the 2026 Aerial Photographer of the Year Awards

Our world looks different from above.

By Popular Science Team

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a tiger shark attacks a sea turtle
"Circle Of Life" Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia. A tiger shark carries a Green Turtle in its jaws, revealing a rarely witnessed moment of predation. Predator and prey meet at the surface, exposing the raw tension and ecological reality that sustains ocean balance. Credit: Dylan De Haas / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs

Without wings, we humble humans mostly view the world from the ground. If you’ve flown in an airplane or braved a skyscraper, you know the world looks quite different from above.

The second annual Aerial Photographer of the Year Awards give us the feeling of flight with spectacular images of Earth shot high above our humble planet. Azim Khan Ronnie earned top honors for a portfolio of work (see image below) shot using the DJI Mavic 4 Pro and DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones.

dozens of white birds surround a row boat
“Thousands of Migratory Birds Feeding”
For a few months of the year, a large number of Siberian seagulls migrate to various parts of India. One of them is Yamuna Ghat in Delhi. The birds start coming in here in November and move out in mid-March. The activity continues all morning.
Credit: Azim Khan Ronnie / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award

“From above, everyday scenes reveal patterns, geometry, textures and relationships that are often invisible from the ground,” Khan said. “Aerial photography allows me to tell stories about people, nature and the environment from a perspective that inspires curiosity and offers a deeper understanding of the world.”

Vitaly Golovatyuk took home first place for Aerial Photograph of the Year (awarded for a single image) for his photograph (see below) taken at Elk Park, outside Dongtai City in Zhejiang Province, China. “After several days exploring the area during sunrise and sunset, I photographed this bird on a tiny lake surrounded by red grass,” Golovatyuk said. “The clarity of the sky’s reflection creates a striking illusion, as if the bird is suspended weightlessly in the air.”

bird in lake surrounded by red grass
Birdie in the Sky
Birdie is sitting on the water of a tiny, crystal clear lake with reflection of the sky and surrounded by red grass, somewhere in Dongtai.
Credit: Vitaly Golovatyuk / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award
rainbow circle above islands
“Complete Rainbow”
While shooting the amazing seas off the north eastern coast of Sardinia I was suddenly caught in a rainshower at sunset and magic happened in front my disbelieving eyes!
Credit: Paolo Lazzarotti / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs
the golden gate bridge at dawn
“Golden Gate Framed”
The Golden Gate Bridge framed by its own iconic steel and suspension cables, overlooking the San Francisco Bay at dawn.
Credit: Marcin Zajac / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs
dozens of horses kicking up dust while trotting
“Thunder Of Hooves”
At sunset in Cappadocia, Yilki horses surge across the dusty plateau. Raised by villagers and released to roam free, they embody resilience and tradition, moving like a river of fire beneath the fading Anatolian sky.
Credit: Kah-Wai Lin / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs
southern right whale and its calf
“Southern Right Whale”
Humpback whales commonly travel past where I live, during winter but rarely do I see Southern Right Whales. This mother and calf came in close to Budgewoi Beach, NSW and rested in the shallows just behind the surf break for half of the day.
Credit: Neil Vincent / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs
lava in crater as it rains
“Steam Eruption”
An active volcanic crater in Iceland is erupting while engulfed by steam caused by a sudden torrential rainfall.
Credit: Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs
an oryx walking on sand dunes
“Oryx Walking On Dune”
Taken from a helicopter in the Namib Desert, Namibia. It was late afternoon and sunset was beautiful, illuminating dunes with golden colour and amazing shadow lines. This single oryx was walking on the dunes with its shadow and footprints.
Credit: Zhengze Xu / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs
a white horse rolling on the ground
“Tumbling White Horse”
I was riding in North East Italy and catching some stills of a wonderful white horse, when suddenly he rolled over to scratch his back, raising the dust – and I froze this epic moment forever.
Credit: Fabio Pappalettera / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs ©Fabio Pappalettera
crater lake that looks like a green eye
“The Eye Of The Apenn”
The Sirente crater is a hidden lake in Abruzzo, a pristine and mysterious place surrounded by intriguing theories. It is believed to have a meteoric origin. If this hypothesis is confirmed, this image captures the only impact crater lake in Italy!
Credit: Valeria Castiello / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs
elephants walking in golden light
“Family Outing”
At dawn a herd of elephants sets out in search of breakfast in the Serengeti. This shot was taken while flying in a hot air balloon over the herd.
Credit: Sapna Reddy / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs
fisherman under a yellow net
“Dawn Net”
Bali’s rice terraces cascade down the hillsides in vivid green steps, shaped by centuries of careful irrigation. Four ladies with a dog work the fields in a line, moving steadily through the paddies as they tend the young rice plants.
Credit: Chin Leong Teo / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs
electric blue thermal spring
“Grand Prismatic Spring”
Recently my wife and I found an aviation company in the Yellowstone area willing to fly us over Grand Prismatic Spring in their Cessna 172. It was quite a challenge to photograph from the plane, but well worth the effort. A photo from my bucket list!
Credit: Wayne Montag / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs
fish laying on ice
“Frozen Haulout”
Seals rest on a frozen lagoon in Iceland, gathered around a narrow crack of open water that gives them access between the ice surface and the sea below.
Credit: Marco Di Marco / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs
a butte in desert
“Olympus”
Wild Horse Butte in the high desert of Utah.
Credit: David Soldano / 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs
 
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