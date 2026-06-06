11 captivating images from the Exposure One Photography Awards

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Our world exists in vibrant color, but seeing it in black and white can be moving. The Exposure One Awards celebrate monochrome beauty.

In this year’s One Shot Photo Contest, photographers from 82 countries submitted images for consideration.

“Sassy, an Insistent Whale”

Credit: Tristin Sheen / Exposure One Awards

“The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest challenges photographers to distill their craft, perspective, and storytelling into a single, definitive image,” a statement read. “A distinguished jury evaluated submissions across multiple categories, ultimately recognizing a select group of photographers whose work exemplifies the power and precision of the single frame.”

Judges from Leica Gallery LA, Aperture, Vogue, SFMoMA, and others selected the 2026 honorees.

“Rio No.7”

Credit: Willy Paul / Exposure One Awards

“Smoking the Cows”

Early morning with the Abore tribe. This young girls stand with the cattle as the sunrises and sun beams travel thru the smoke. Smoking the cows helps repel insects and gives the cattle a sense of calm. The Abore treasure their cows and take very good care of them.

Credit: Cydny B Waters / Exposure One Awards

“Hard Luck”

The image is from Sumatra, the moment the contestant fell and lost control of the two cows during the race.

Credit: Sameerah Abbas / Exposure One Awards

“Air Superiority”

The Hammerhead was no match for the Osprey claw.

Credit: Scott Joshua Dere / Exposure One Awards

“Between Wings”

A Buddhist monk stands outside the Shwedagon Pagoda, his gaze framed by wings.

Credit: Mateo Borrero / Exposure One Awards

“Defensive”

Credit: Arne Bivrin / Exposure One Awards

“Signals in the Storm”

A sequence of black and white photographs made where light meets pressure. Storm, surf, and mountain layers resolve into structure and tone. The work is about endurance, the small human signal set against the larger movement of nature.

Credit: John Martinotti / Exposure One Awards

“Textures in Motion”

Flamingos fly over Lake Magadi in Kenya’s Rift Valley.

Credit: Lori Dove / Exposure One Awards

“Holman Bronc Real Bird”

‘Indian Relay Rider’Holman from Lodge Grass Montana at the World Championship Sheridan Wyoming

Credit: Aengus MacNeil / Exposure One Awards