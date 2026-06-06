11 captivating images from the Exposure One Photography Awards

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In this year’s One Shot Photo Contest, photographers from 82 countries submitted images for consideration.
“The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest challenges photographers to distill their craft, perspective, and storytelling into a single, definitive image,” a statement read. “A distinguished jury evaluated submissions across multiple categories, ultimately recognizing a select group of photographers whose work exemplifies the power and precision of the single frame.”
Judges from Leica Gallery LA, Aperture, Vogue, SFMoMA, and others selected the 2026 honorees.