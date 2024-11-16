19 charming winners from the Dog Photography Awards

Did you know that dogs can probably smell your stress? Or that our canine buddies likely dream? Scientists continue to study and uncover fascinating facts about our furry best friends. Just this month, researchers from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at Harvard Medical School revealed new insights about the neural mechanism behind why wet dogs shake (like the dog pictured above).

The Dog Photography Awards celebrate everything we love about dogs with images that capture their raw charm and diverse dispositions. This year’s winners were selected from 1700 submissions from more than 60 different countries. The judging panel—comprised of photographers, dog experts, and industry leaders—awarded prizes across five categories: Action, Documentary, Dogs & People, Portrait, and Studio.

“Moving in Time.” First place, Action

Credit: Regine Jensen / Dog Photography Awards

“Greenlandic Flat Tire.” First place, Documentary

This photo was taken while traveling through a blizzard from Siorapaluk, the northernmost indigenous village in the world, to Qaanaaq, Greenland. We did not have a GPS, cell service, or the ability to communicate more than a few words in English. Our protection if we were to run into a polar bear was a rifle from 1940 and the fight within our 13 Greenlandic Huskies. We had to stop so my guide, Ilannguaq, could untangle the sled ropes. The dogs watched on and patiently waited until they could get back to doing their favorite thing in the world – running.

Credit: John Fabiano / Dog Photography Awards

“Ready for Takeoff.” First place, Portrait

Every muscle in white shepherd ‘Kooki’ is ready! Any second now he’s going to jump.

At first we let Kooki just stand in front of the museum but he wanted to play. So his dog mum threw his frisbee into the air and I managed to capture this pose.

Credit: Rhea Nellen / Dog Photography Awards

“Safe.” Second place, Documentary

This is Santos, a podenco rescued by Hope For Podencos. I visited them in Albacete, Spain, as part of my book project on Podencos,

Podencos are a horribly abused hunting dog breed in Spain. Every year, after the hunting season ends, thousands get dumped, and a few lucky ones are saved by rescue organisations such as Hope For Podencos. With my photography, I try to help as much as I can: Together, we are stronger!

Credit: An Di Prima / Dog Photography Awards An Di Prima

“Growing older together day by day, my dog is my reason to stay.” Second place, Dogs & People

This is Rune 90 years old and his dog Hajen. Rune is a man with heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease due to his long work at a concrete factory, and his only happiness in life is his dog Hajen. If he loose Hajen he will probably die in some few days, since he will loose all meaning of live and give everything up. Their bond is so strong, and they really love each other.

Credit: Ida Levin / Dog Photography Awards

“Floating.” Third place, Action

Maze was trotting and I was lucky enough to have the perfect timing for this shot. She’s just floating and her paws touching make it exquisite.

Credit: Anne-Laurie Léger / Dog Photography Awards BLOOMINGDAHLIAPHOTOGRAPHY

“Follow Your Origin.” Third place, Documentary

German Wirehaired Pointer bitch Lemon during a hunting test exercise.

Credit: Angela Sulser / Dog Photography Awards

“Master of Muster.” Honorable mention, Documentary

This photo was taken in Collarenebri, NSW, Australia. I was documenting the working dogs of the country and visited a wool farm during sheering season. After the sheep were sheered and sprayed with an aqua-colored anti-lice spray, the dogs herded them to the other end of the 9,000 acre plot. This dog is a Kelpie, the most common and revered working dog in Australia.

Credit: John Fabiano / Dog Photography Awards

“Pawesome Spitz!” Honorable mention, Action

This photo shows lovely Sakura running through an avenue of white magnolia. We were lucky to get a beautiful sunrise this morning and Sakura enjoyed our Shooting being absolutely energetic and happy. This is what joyful energy looks like!

Credit: Celine Robel / Dog Photography Awards

“Splash and Dash.” Honorable mention, Action

This photo was taken during a charity photoshoot for victims of terrible flooding we had in Slovenia last summer. We did many action shots of dogs jumping in the water and this 11-year old Boston terier named Bounty stole the show. It is one of my favourite photos I have ever taken.

Credit: Nika Kuplenk Golobič / Dog Photography Awards

“Sheltered.” Honorable mention, Documentary

Six day old puppy sleeping with his mom. Still completely helpless and extremely fragile, but protected and loved by his mother.

Credit: Janneke De Graaf / Dog Photography Awards JJ de Graaf

“King of Mordor.” Honorable mention, Portrait

This mysterious portrait was created in basalt rocks in a place reminiscent of the world of Lord of the Rings and dark Mordor. This white Swiss Shepherd symbolizes white spirit, white wizard, protector and never-dying hope.

Credit: Denisa Zbranková Albaniová / Dog Photography Awards

“Look how far we’ve come.” Honorable mention, Portrait

Right before sunrise at a location check for a shoot the next day.

Credit: Sabrina Theden / Dog Photography Awards Sabrina Theden

“Gold Dust.” Honorable mention, Action

Australian shepherd puppy Jax, playfully jumping around the field as he was searching for a ball, that was hiding in the dry grass. Let’s all stay as curious as this little puppy!

Credit: Kjara Kocbek / Dog Photography Awards

“Crown of Flowers.” Honorable mention, Studio

Credit: Nadia Itani / Dog Photography Awards

“Kymo.” Honorable mention, Studio

Credit: Annemiek Muller-Rijnaard / Dog Photography Awards A.Muller

“Metamorfosis Canina.” First place, Studio

Credit: Valeria Barbara Barriera Cassina / Dog Photography Awards