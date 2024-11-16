19 charming winners from the Dog Photography Awards

Dogs dream and hold memories. They're also incredibly cute to look at.

By Popular Science Team

Posted 2 Hours Ago

a shepherd dog shakes water off its head on a black background
"Shake It Off!" Honorable mention, Action.  

Credit: Moa Näslund / Dog Photography Awards

Share

Did you know that dogs can probably smell your stress? Or that our canine buddies likely dream? Scientists continue to study and uncover fascinating facts about our furry best friends. Just this month, researchers from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at Harvard Medical School revealed new insights about the neural mechanism behind why wet dogs shake (like the dog pictured above).

The Dog Photography Awards celebrate everything we love about dogs with images that capture their raw charm and diverse dispositions. This year’s winners were selected from 1700 submissions from more than 60 different countries. The judging panel—comprised of photographers, dog experts, and industry leaders—awarded prizes across five categories: Action, Documentary, Dogs & People, Portrait, and Studio.

a white skinny dog in a red cape in sand
“Moving in Time.” First place, Action
Credit: Regine Jensen / Dog Photography Awards
sled dogs on a snowy landscape as a man untangles ropes
“Greenlandic Flat Tire.” First place, Documentary
This photo was taken while traveling through a blizzard from Siorapaluk, the northernmost indigenous village in the world, to Qaanaaq, Greenland. We did not have a GPS, cell service, or the ability to communicate more than a few words in English. Our protection if we were to run into a polar bear was a rifle from 1940 and the fight within our 13 Greenlandic Huskies. We had to stop so my guide, Ilannguaq, could untangle the sled ropes. The dogs watched on and patiently waited until they could get back to doing their favorite thing in the world – running.
Credit: John Fabiano / Dog Photography Awards
a white dog prepares to jumps
“Ready for Takeoff.” First place, Portrait
Every muscle in white shepherd ‘Kooki’ is ready! Any second now he’s going to jump.
At first we let Kooki just stand in front of the museum but he wanted to play. So his dog mum threw his frisbee into the air and I managed to capture this pose.
Credit: Rhea Nellen / Dog Photography Awards
an older man hugs a brown dog with large ears whose eyes are closed
“Safe.” Second place, Documentary
This is Santos, a podenco rescued by Hope For Podencos. I visited them in Albacete, Spain, as part of my book project on Podencos,
Podencos are a horribly abused hunting dog breed in Spain. Every year, after the hunting season ends, thousands get dumped, and a few lucky ones are saved by rescue organisations such as Hope For Podencos. With my photography, I try to help as much as I can: Together, we are stronger!
Credit: An Di Prima / Dog Photography Awards An Di Prima
an older man sits on a bench in a green park holding a small dog on his lap
“Growing older together day by day, my dog is my reason to stay.” Second place, Dogs & People
This is Rune 90 years old and his dog Hajen. Rune is a man with heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease due to his long work at a concrete factory, and his only happiness in life is his dog Hajen. If he loose Hajen he will probably die in some few days, since he will loose all meaning of live and give everything up. Their bond is so strong, and they really love each other.
Credit: Ida Levin / Dog Photography Awards
a shepherd dog trots in front of a building
“Floating.” Third place, Action
Maze was trotting and I was lucky enough to have the perfect timing for this shot. She’s just floating and her paws touching make it exquisite.
Credit: Anne-Laurie Léger / Dog Photography Awards BLOOMINGDAHLIAPHOTOGRAPHY
a dog with a duck in its mouth
“Follow Your Origin.” Third place, Documentary
German Wirehaired Pointer bitch Lemon during a hunting test exercise.
Credit: Angela Sulser / Dog Photography Awards
a shepherding dog in front of sheep
“Master of Muster.” Honorable mention, Documentary
This photo was taken in Collarenebri, NSW, Australia. I was documenting the working dogs of the country and visited a wool farm during sheering season. After the sheep were sheered and sprayed with an aqua-colored anti-lice spray, the dogs herded them to the other end of the 9,000 acre plot. This dog is a Kelpie, the most common and revered working dog in Australia.
Credit: John Fabiano / Dog Photography Awards
a fluffy white dog mid-air
“Pawesome Spitz!” Honorable mention, Action
This photo shows lovely Sakura running through an avenue of white magnolia. We were lucky to get a beautiful sunrise this morning and Sakura enjoyed our Shooting being absolutely energetic and happy. This is what joyful energy looks like!
Credit: Celine Robel / Dog Photography Awards
a boston terrier splashes in the water with big eyes
“Splash and Dash.” Honorable mention, Action
This photo was taken during a charity photoshoot for victims of terrible flooding we had in Slovenia last summer. We did many action shots of dogs jumping in the water and this 11-year old Boston terier named Bounty stole the show. It is one of my favourite photos I have ever taken.
Credit: Nika Kuplenk Golobič / Dog Photography Awards
puppy feet under a mother dog's leg
“Sheltered.” Honorable mention, Documentary
Six day old puppy sleeping with his mom. Still completely helpless and extremely fragile, but protected and loved by his mother.
Credit: Janneke De Graaf / Dog Photography Awards JJ de Graaf
a white dog stands in front of black basalt columns
“King of Mordor.” Honorable mention, Portrait
This mysterious portrait was created in basalt rocks in a place reminiscent of the world of Lord of the Rings and dark Mordor. This white Swiss Shepherd symbolizes white spirit, white wizard, protector and never-dying hope.
Credit: Denisa Zbranková Albaniová / Dog Photography Awards
a sheepdog stands on a log in a still lake, looking at its reflection. the sun rises in the background creating an orange light
“Look how far we’ve come.” Honorable mention, Portrait
Right before sunrise at a location check for a shoot the next day.
Credit: Sabrina Theden / Dog Photography Awards Sabrina Theden
a puppy leaps through a golden field
“Gold Dust.” Honorable mention, Action
Australian shepherd puppy Jax, playfully jumping around the field as he was searching for a ball, that was hiding in the dry grass. Let’s all stay as curious as this little puppy!
Credit: Kjara Kocbek / Dog Photography Awards
a large dog with a flower crown
“Crown of Flowers.” Honorable mention, Studio
Credit: Nadia Itani / Dog Photography Awards
a dog with human-like long hair looks to the left
“Kymo.” Honorable mention, Studio
Credit: Annemiek Muller-Rijnaard / Dog Photography Awards A.Muller
a weiner dog stands in front of a photograph of a human's back, creating an illusion
“Metamorfosis Canina.” First place, Studio
Credit: Valeria Barbara Barriera Cassina / Dog Photography Awards
a fluffy dog holds the newspaper in its mouth
“Hot off the Press.” Third place, Portrait
This photo was taken in Leadenhall Market, a historic London landmark dating back to the 14th century, where it once thrived as a center for trading meat, poultry, and game. The Wirehaired Vizsla, known for its role as a hunting dog, finds its place amid the market’s warm glow and rain-soaked cobblestones – reflecting the heritage of the breed and the market’s rich past.
Credit: Sophia Hutchinson / Dog Photography Awards