There’s plenty of contenders in the field when it comes to the best wireless earbuds, but for dedicated iPhone and Apple users, few can match the sound quality and simplicity of the AirPods. The Apple AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation, which sets them apart from the standard AirPods, which just recently got a refresh. Both models include transparency mode, adaptive EQ, and a MagSafe charging case. While the AirPods Pro are certainly a level up over their standard Apple predecessor, they also come with a higher price tag that might make you pause before buying.

Today, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $189, which is about the same price that you would pay for the standard AirPods third-generation model. Because Apple products are so sought-after, it’s rare to find a significant sale that can make their products more affordable—which is why this limited-time offer is so special. With a 24 percent price slash, this is arguably the best time to upgrade your listening experience with the Pros.

The Pros are equipped with a myriad of listening, talking, and user interface features that make them a seamless product, from dual beamforming microphones for crisp calling to a newly-designed vent system for pressure equalization that improves audio quality.

But on the off chance you’re not in search of an earbud upgrade, we’ve rounded up plenty of other sales to score on.

