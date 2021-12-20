If you’re looking to upgrade your smart home or audio setup for the holidays, consider an Apple HomePod mini, which is one of the best smart speakers on the market. You can score this speaker-meets-home assistant for 20-percent off on Best Buy—but act fast, as the sale ends Tuesday, Dec. 21. The markdown takes the original retail price of $100 down to just $80 and can even ship before Christmas if you’re looking for a last-minute gift.

This affordable intelligent assistant is equipped with Siri to make your everyday tasks more seamless, whether you need the weather report for tomorrow or want to queue up your favorite morning news podcast. Equipped with voice recognition, the HomePod mini can also easily distinguish between family members to make a personalized experience for the whole household. The 360-degree audio technology makes any room feel surround-sound equipped, but with a small body that makes the HomePod mini both space-saving and portable.

And for those that want a truly interconnected home assistant experience, you can also connect multiple HomePod mini speakers around the house. Your sound system will become akin to an immersive studio experience and you can intercom messages between rooms.

On the hunt for another kind of speaker?

