The Popular Science Holiday Gift Guide

The holiday season is slowly creeping up, and if you’re the type of person who likes to knock their holiday shopping out before the stress of shipping deadlines looms large, we’ve got you covered. We’ve collected the absolute best gifts for everybody in your life, regardless of their interests or your budget. Need a quick idea for the lapsed gamer in your life? Or the person always complaining about their old earbuds conking out at the worst possible time? You’ll find what you’re looking for below. We’ll be continually updating this story with new gift ideas every week, so be sure to check back in if you need a last-minute gift idea or even more inspiration.

The Nintendo Switch is still the gift we recommend for the gamer in your life. Nintendo—and plenty of third-party developers—have continued to stack the system’s library with impressive games year after year. There’s arguably never been a better time to pick up the Switch, thanks to the deep bench of titles. The Switch’s biggest feature, however, is that it’s a hybrid console. The person you gift it to can take it with them on the go and play their game library on the Switch’s 7-inch HD screen, then pop it onto a dock to continue playing on a TV. The switch (get it?) between handheld and home gaming is seamless, and the console comes with a pair of Joy-Con controllers, which can be used simultaneously by one person or individually to play multiplayer games. The option to play multiplayer games with someone at the drop of the hat when you’re outside your home is compelling, especially because of the Switch’s built-in kickstand, which allows you to angle it upward without using another accessory. The Nintendo Switch is still the easiest current-generation console to recommend, and if the gamer you’re shopping for already has one, we recommend checking out our guide to the system’s best games. (Looking for a more vivid experience and willing to spend a little more money? Check out the $350 Switch OLED.)

Apple’s latest earbuds are a great gift for anyone who needs active noise cancellation to concentrate but feels uncomfortable keeping gummy-tipped earbuds in their ears. The AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation have an all-new design, so they’ll fit comfortably in even more ears. They have a hard-shell design, which means they don’t create a tight seal around the ear, which can bother some people. However, they do support active noise cancellation and can significantly reduce certain sounds like airplane engine noise or idling cars, which makes traveling and exercising outside more comfortable. These design changes and feature improvements were welcome, but Apple also improved the audio hardware, so music, podcasts, and audiobooks sounded uniformly excellent. You can read our full review for more in-depth information, but the latest AirPods are the best earbuds to gift this year.

Shopping for a reader who’s on the fence about e-books? Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite was just released, and it’s our go-to eReader recommendation. The device has a 7-inch high-resolution display, so text will look crisp and almost paperlike while reading. Amazon has upgraded the processor, which means pages turn more quickly, making it easier to move through books more seamlessly. The biggest benefit readers will find when using a Kindle is the ability to move an entire library around with them. The Paperwhite can hold thousands of books, and its battery is designed to last for weeks between charges. Amazon says the Kindle store has over 15 million titles available, so they can pick up the latest titles as they’re released while catching up on classics, too. The new Kindle Paperwhite is even equipped with backlights that will automatically adjust itself based on the amount of ambient light in the room, so reading sessions that move from day to night won’t get interrupted.

Ultimate Ears’ EVERBOOM is one of the best Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested this year, and it’s a great gift for the music lover in your life. Even though it’s smaller than the $299 EVERBOOM, it still provides ample bass without reducing the quality of midrange and high frequencies, so songs sound just right. Ultimate Ears’ Boom app—available on iOS and Android—allows you to use your smartphone’s microphone to speak over the music like a DJ. One of the EVERBOOM’s most travel-friendly features is its IP67 durability rating, meaning it can survive being dunked underwater for several minutes or used in a dusty environment without being damaged. Gigantic volume buttons on the speaker’s face make it easy to turn the tunes up or down when necessary without a second thought. The EVERBOOM is a great gift for people who host, spend lots of time at the beach and pool, or want to take a great-sounding speaker with them on the go. (Got a friend who is an avid cyclist or hiker? Consider the easily attachable $79 UE MINIROLL for them to take with them on adventures.)

The Ninja SLUSHi is one of the most innovative appliances we’ve seen in quite some time and is a great gift for people who love to host. Your giftee can use the SLUSHi to make milkshakes, margaritas, and other frozen treats in as little as fifteen minutes with very few ingredients. In fact, some recipes only require a single ingredient, which is especially helpful in a pinch. We’ve tested the SLUSHi, and can confirm it makes a surprisingly good vanilla milkshake and frozen soda drink with basically the push of a button. It was also remarkably easy to clean. Many of the SLUSHi’s pieces are removable, and the appliance itself has a “clean” function that allows you to run warm water through its tank to clean some fixed pieces. If you’re stumped on what to get that friend with the “complete kitchen,” this gift will blow their mind.

This super-packable blanket is built for serious trips into the wilderness, but it’s also a fantastic thing to chuck in your car or bring with you on just about any trip. This 52” x 75” blanket rolls up neatly into an included bag. It weighs just under 1.5 pounds, and it smushes down into just about any space thanks to the Nanoloft insulation. The shell has a PFAS-free water-resistant layer, so you can set it down on the wet ground and have a picnic without getting your sandwiches or Patagonia Baggy Shorts soggy. Integrated cape clips let you wear the blanket like a cape without having to hold it shut with your hands. Plus, the whole thing is machine-washable. There are cheaper models, like the Original Puffy Blanket, but if you’re giving a gift, you might as well go with the top-of-the-line. Plus, the Back Country puffy blanket comes in a ton of cool colorways to match anyone’s style.

If you want to improve someone’s life drastically with a single gift, a bidet is the way to go. This non-electric model hooks up directly to the water supply, so it doesn’t require batteries or an outlet to work. That makes setup simple and opens it up to many different bathroom layouts. It has a dual-flow spout for comprehensive cleaning and a simple knob to control water pressure. A quick-release button makes it easy to take off for deep cleaning, and a soft-close feature prevents the seat and lid from slamming down. You can pick either a round or elongated model, depending on what kind of toilet you have.

It’s typically hard to recommend a drone as a gift. Most of the good ones are really expensive, and the cheap ones are basically toys that are more frustrating than fun. DJI’s Neo drone, however, provides a true UAV experience. You get a fully stabilized 4K camera, as well as the ability to track and follow moving subjects. It launches directly from your hand and can land all on its own without crashing catastrophically. The app-powered experience is super simple, which makes this great for beginners or more experienced flyers who don’t necessarily want to bust out their big, pricy, complicated rig for a casual occasion. One battery gets you 17 minutes of flight (varying with conditions, of course), so we recommend stepping up to the $289 kit with three batteries if you can swing the extra cash.

This compact model took home the best budget air purifier for allergies award in our buying guide, and for good reason. This 16-inch high device sits quietly in the corner of a room and sucks harmful particles out of the air. Each filter only needs changing once every six months, and the device runs basically silently except for the small fan. You can dim out all of the the lights on the display if you’re keeping it in your bedroom, the fan offers three modes, from tame to most powerful. It’s a great addition to any space, especially if someone has pets or loves to cook. Have you ever tried to get the smell of burned tortellini out of an apartment? It’s difficult without an air purifier.

You might be surprised to find out how often a good set of earplugs can come in handy. Maybe you have a partner who snores or you’re planning to hit up your favorite underground music venue to catch some death metal bands. Or maybe you’re going to be using some power tools. Whatever your reason, these custom moldable earplugs will make the activity easier on your ears. They offer an NRR rating of 31, which makes them very powerful compared to those squishy little nugget-style plugs you’d get at the drugstore. In order to fit the Decibullz to your head, boil them in water to make the material warm and flexible. Once they’ve cooled down, mash them into your ear holes, and they form into the perfect shape. If you screw it up, just start all over.

Every house has a mother hen—someone that, say, goes around constantly making sure all the devices are updated and power banks are recharged, etc. Because you never know what’s going to happen once someone leaves the house. Add motorized vehicles to the mix, and mother hen’s feathers might fall out. If you’re a city cyclist or need a gift for a road rider with a mother hen in their life, you can help smooth out said feathers or just make the right call yourself to reduce risks with the REDSHIFT ARCLIGHT Bicycle pedals. These ingenious flat pedals use swappable, rechargeable, waterproof LED lights to create 360 degrees of illumination and make your bike 57% more visible. Sensors keep rear LEDs red and front-facing ones white (whether you select solid or flashing light), no matter how you start and/or spin the pedals. They also sense whether you are pedaling or not, so they turn on and off to conserve battery. And battery life is up to 36 hours, keeping someone safer through plenty of rides and giving mother hen something to add to the fretting schedule. There’s also a PRO MTB-style pedal with traction pins available in black and silver, plus a PRO CNC machined Clipless version for racing types.

There was a time when I couldn’t sleep on planes and would arrive at every destination exhausted. That time is over, however, thanks in part to this specific eye mask from Ostrichpillow, known for its peculiar powernap product. I’ve never seen one of those in the wild, but I have used the far more normal $69 GO neck pillow on my way to tell anyone who does a lot of business travel or is just preparing for the holidaze hustle, don’t sleep on this mask. Because you want to sleep on this mask. The concave interior of the molded foam allows for full coverage with zero pressure. It’s a total blackout that’s totally comfortable, also making them great for partners with different schedules, etc. Trust me, that family gathering will be exhausting enough. This gift will help you, or someone you love, arrive with more energy to abide.

The modern world can be metaphorically backbreaking and, at the very least, physically backstraining. Sitting at a computer day in and day out puts some real pressure on a spine. Even more enjoyable activities, like biking, can do a number on your musculature. Enter the Chirp Wheel, available in various sizes, though most recommendable at 10 inches or above. Unlike a foam roller, it actually stretches most of the vertebrae, along with the chest, instead of focusing on generalized muscle tightness. It helps stretch out a hunch, whether from leaning over a laptop or handlebars. It’s a simple daily activity that can make a difference and a gift that can keep on giving.

There are a lot of things we can’t control. But sitting is somewhere we can invest time and money to get things right. And if you, or someone you know, search for all-day comfort, whether for gaming with a squad or zooming with a cohort, you want a fully adjustable chair like the Typhon from Eureka Ergonomic. After a bit of guided assembly, you end up with a vibrant framework of plastic, metal, and mesh that’s breathable yet supportive and comes with adjustable recline. Backside to backrest, armrests to headrest, this pressure-relieving posture-positive racerback exoskeleton (available in multiple colorways) makes an impression by not making impressions in your body. Investing in this chair will reduce fatigue on your body and mind, because you’ll know the one thing you’re not playing games with is your back.

Tech companies have been trying to make smart glasses happen for a while now. After about a year of experimentation, a pair of Solos AirGo3 has won a place in our wearables rotation. They’re a compelling alternative to traditional wearables, offering standard features like fitness tracking and calendar notifications. While their ChatGPT voice assistant is clever, the real game-changer is simpler: they’re an excellent middle ground between headphones and staying present. Know someone who needs to maintain awareness of their surroundings? With these glasses, you can connect to two devices via Bluetooth and stream audio—podcasts, presentations, playlists—without being startled by coworkers, missing family conversations, or having cars sneak up on you while you bike. The audio quality won’t blow you away, but that’s not the point. These glasses excel at keeping you connected without broadcasting it to everyone around you or isolating yourself behind noise-canceling headphones. They also have been rolling out new software improvements throughout the year, including a new one-on-one translating feature. And, since the rechargeable detachable arms have all circuitry, AirGo3 frame fronts can be swapped out between everyday looks and sportier lenses, and they can accommodate prescription lenses.

Everyone deserves a good hair day; the Dyson Airwrap helps make one happen. It’s got a bevy of attachments, including two curling barrels, two smoothing brushes, a fabulous hairdryer, and, my favorite, the round brush. The device uses the Coanda effect to dry and style the hair while reducing heat damage, giving you bombshell hair that would make Andie MacDowell, queen of L’Oreal hair commercials, jealous. In my experience, it takes your hair from soaking wet to dry in less than 10 minutes, which other stylers can’t achieve. Sure, it’s expensive, but I’ve had mine for years and will keep using it until the world ends, so this is the kind of gift that will keep reminding the recipient how much someone cares.

The Audio-Technica Sound Burger is a piece of record history and a conversation piece. It was first released in 1983 and gave listeners a chance to spin their wax out of the house. In November 2022, the company brought it back for a limited run and upgraded it with USB-C charging and Bluetooth compatibility, so you can enjoy it whether you prefer headphones or speakers. After quickly selling out, it was brought back permanently to the AT lineup in 2023, allowing anyone to play 33 ⅓ and 45-RPM records with flair. The Sound Burger looks cool and works amazing, thanks to a dynamically balanced tone arm and VM cartridge. It’s a great gift for a music lover who could use a nifty addition to their record player stand. (And it won’t take up as much permanent space as some of the other Audio-Technica turntables we love.)

I love using a phone grip to prevent my phone from crashing to the ground while texting with one hand or falling onto my face when I’m lying in bed and scrolling. However, taking advantage of MagSafe charging and mounts with one attached is typically impossible. Other phone grips require you to remove them to charge wirelessly or use a MagSafe accessory. The Ohsnap Snap Grip Luxe changes that. It’s ridiculously thin—2.5mm to be exact—and it’s made of aerospace-grade aluminum. You can also attach it to anything magnetic to get a perfect selfie. The Snap Grip also has multiple gripping positions—I prefer the classic finger split, but you can also stick a finger straight through it. The best part is being able to use my MagSafe accessories, like this Otterbox Wireless Power Bank, without keeping track of a little doohickey I’m bound to lose. Ohsnap also sells cases that match the grips if you’re buying for someone who loves a little color coordination.

I’m a regular on Popular Science‘s The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week podcast. I used to rely on the mic from my Apple headphones to capture sound. Although they worked fine, it was time to upgrade. The Austrian Audio MiCreator Studio mic is stupidly easy to set up and use. All I have to do is plug it in—no joke. If you have no idea what you’re doing, the MiCreator manual runs you through everything. The cardioid condenser mic uses Austrian Audio’s Open Acoustic Technology to give a natural, open sound quality. Hear it for yourself. I also use it for voiceovers on our TikTok and Instagram. It looks great on my desk and makes me feel serious when talking about silly stuff like cartoon crushes or space lube. If you know somebody who’s an aspiring online personality, or just wants to be the best-sounding person on a work call, get them this mic.

When I first snagged this water flosser, I kicked myself for not getting one sooner. To use, simply fill up the reservoir with warm water, place the tip in your mouth, lean over the sink, turn it on, and aim at the gumline. It feels soothing on gums, the same kind of soothing when you pick at a scab or peel off some skin post-sunburn. Plus, it’s easy to clean: Just dunk the reservoir and tip into some vinegar-y water, let it sit for 5-10 minutes, and then rinse. It’s also battery-operated and dentist-recommended. If there’s one thing I love, it’s getting a compliment on my teeth during an annual cleaning. I also have a favorite floss, which is a perfect stocking stuffer. Dental work is expensive, so you’re doing your clean-freak family members a favor by gifting them this $40 flosser.