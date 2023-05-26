We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If upbeat anthems and sunny savings make your heart go padam padam, you’ll want to free yourself long enough to scroll through this post. We’ve collected the best Memorial Day Weekend discounts on speakers, headphones, earbuds, and more to help you celebrate the unofficial start of pool season and beach vacations with more tunes in your ears and money in your pocket.

Live sound specialists JBL makes several of our favorite portable party speakers, and the 13-pound 160W Bluetooth 5.3 Boombox 3 is the one you want to soundtrack your summer—from patio parties to friendly pick-up games. With its three-way speaker configuration, which includes a subwoofer that extends to 40 Hz, you can get any party started. And with 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, a sturdy molded handle, and IP67 (surf and sand protection), you can keep those parties going—wherever they occur. Act now and you can get all that for $100 off, so your favorite tracks slam, but your wallet isn’t hit as hard. If that’s too much body or budget for you at this time, however, there are other JBL party speakers and soundbars on sale:

Need a speaker that’s purse-, pack-, and pool-friendly? The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 is our favorite pint-sized Bluetooth party to take from the bathtub to the backcountry or on a bike, and this IP67 360-degree audio orb is available for $85 (down from $99).

Want to wire something more permanent on the back deck? The fully sealed Definitive Technology AW6500 outdoor speaker—featuring a 6.5″ mid-woofer, a 1″ tweeter, and a 5″ x 10″ oval pressure-driven low bass radiator, and available in black or white—is on sale for $249 (down from $299). And the smaller AW5500 is only $199 (down from $249).

Want to go wireless in the living room instead? Save $500 when you bundle the KEF LS50 Wireless II speakers and KC62 subwoofer together for $3,799.98 (down from $4,299.98). Just add both to your cart, and you can cut cords and cost on one of our favorite powered bookshelf (or standmount) speakers, plus a compact unit that provides muscular musical bass. Or save $250 when you buy both the smaller, desktop-friendly KEF LSX II speakers and KUBE 8b subwoofer for $1,749.98.

See more sweet-sounding audio deals hear and now: