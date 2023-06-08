We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

For many, graduation is behind us, and Father’s Day is around the corner, so if your new grad or old man loves music, it’s time to get them some new gear. We’ve collected the best deals on speakers and headphones that can be used to listen to everything from vintage vinyl to today’s podcasts. It doesn’t matter if that special someone has a dedicated audio room or prefers listening through headphones on the couch; you’ll find a good (and relatively inexpensive!) gift below.

Klipsch’s The Three II’s distinguished look is matched only by its sheer versatility. The speaker supports Bluetooth for wireless music streaming and has RCA (red and white), USB, and AUX inputs around the back. This means your grad or dad could use a single speaker with a turntable, computer, and tablet or phone with ports to spare. The Three II’s wooden cabinet, linen cover, and metal control knobs scream class and ensure the speaker catches the eye and would look nice from a den to a dorm room.

But, as always, what’s on the inside counts, and Klipsch equipped this speaker with a pair of 2.5-inch drivers, a single 5.25-inch, and two 5.25-inch passive radiators. These are impressive audio specs from a relatively small tabletop speaker, and they ensure the owner won’t have to upgrade for a long time. Amazon’s $50 discount brings the Klipsch Heritage Wireless The Three II down to its lowest price ever, and if you’re looking for an audio gift that looks like you spent way more than $180, this is the one.

If you’re looking for more kick(s) for less cash, here are more great audio options to say congratulations or provide last-minute Father’s Day gifts:

The best speaker deals

The best headphone deals