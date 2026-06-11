15 standout products from High-End Vienna, the yearly showcase of glorious audiophile indulgence

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High-End Vienna is a showcase for luxury finishes and second-mortgage price tags. The 2026 edition took place June 4-7, and featured plenty of six-figure sticker shock and sci-fi designs. But beyond the design-forward statement pieces is some actually approachable gear, as well. We’ve sifted through dozens of press releases to identify where smarter systems are headed and to celebrate old-school hi-fi brands making their heritage feel fresh, presenting all of it as a gallery of beautiful excess.

The fifth generation of the Diamond Dome tweeter-topped 800 Series, Bowers & Wilkins’ latest flagship speakers celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary. As important as the sound it produces is the resonance it doesn’t, thanks to extensive updates to cabinet bracing, damping, and more. Don’t have $65,000 for the 801 floorstanders? Fear not, as the 805 standmounts start at $15,000.

The fifth generation of the Diamond Dome tweeter-topped 800 Series, Bowers & Wilkins’ latest flagship speakers celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary. As important as the sound it produces is the resonance it doesn’t, thanks to extensive updates to cabinet bracing, damping, and more. Don’t have $65,000 for the 801 floorstanders? Fear not, as the 805 standmounts start at $15,000.

The fifth generation of the Diamond Dome tweeter-topped 800 Series, Bowers & Wilkins’ latest flagship speakers celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary. As important as the sound it produces is the resonance it doesn’t, thanks to extensive updates to cabinet bracing, damping, and more. Don’t have $65,000 for the 801 floorstanders? Fear not, as the 805 standmounts start at $15,000.

Want to learn more? Read about our visit to Abbey Road, where we experienced Bowers & Wilkins’ 801 D4, the studio’s monitors of choice, then check out the specs of the next-generation D5.

Marking its 80th anniversary, JBL completes its Summit Series loudspeakers with its fifth member: the Everest. These 3.5-way floorstanders combine triple compression drivers, large-format Sonoglass horn, dual mid-bass, and dual woofers to achieve subsonic reach and apex energy … at an exosphere-level investment of $160,000 a pair.



Want to learn more? Check out the specs of the Summit Series. JBL

Filling in the space between the Model Three and Model Five, and really any space in your house, thanks to the slim, sealed, placement-friendly cabinet, the KLH Model Four is a three-way, 8-inch woofer acoustic-suspension loudspeaker that comes in at $2K a pair. In addition, Acoustic Balance Controls let you tune mid and high frequencies.



Want to learn more? Check out the specs of the KLH Audio Model Four. KLH Audio

The first bookshelf speaker in Klipsch’s handmade Heritage Series, the Rebellion is based on a 1958 Paul W. Klipsch design, of which only 16 were made in Arkansas. Engineering updates include a K-702 tweeter, K-703 Tractrix horn, K-81-EP woofer, and rear Tractrix flare port for high sensitivity and clean dynamics from a compact $2,599 pair.



Want to learn more? Check out the specs of the Klipsch Rebellion. Klipsch

The first vacuum tube integrated amplifier from Binghamton, NY’s McIntosh in more than a decade, the $15,000 MA2375 can put 75 watts per channel into 4-, 8-, or 16-ohm speakers thanks to Unity Coupled Circuit Output Transformers. Feeding the signature blue glowing VU meters are six analog inputs (including a phono input) and a 5-band analog equalizer, with subwoofer outputs/home theater pass-through.



Want to learn more? Check out the specs of the McIntosh MA2375. McIntosh

Doubling the output of its predecessor, the EVO 300 is British brand Cambridge Audio’s most powerful streaming amplifier to date. The hub’s Hypex NCOREx Class D modules produce 300 watts per channel into 8 ohms from a dual-mono layout. What hasn’t changed is the StreamMagic platform feeding a hi-res DAC, the HDMI eARC and MM phono inputs, and more.



Want to learn more? Check out the specs of the Cambridge EVO 300. Cambridge

Commemorating 50 years of the British brand, ARCAM’s Radia A50 Signature amplifier features co-founder John Dawson’s signature and ARCAM’s first fully dual-mono Class G integrated architecture. It’s rated at 2 x 150W into 8 ohms, so pair it with some speakers from above and a new ARCAM CD25 and have a party.



Want to learn more? Check out the specs of the ARCAM A50 Signature. ARCAM

Like the Focal Mu-so Hekla we saw at CES 2026, the DALI VEGA is a new breed of all-in-one active speaker that makes it easier to get big hi-fi sound into smaller spaces. The $4,500 400W WiFi-connected BluOS system can sit on a credenza or be mounted on a wall, thanks to Adaptive Orientation Adjustment and Adaptive Stereo Enhancement. The four 4.5-inch bass/mid drivers, four 25mm soft-dome tweeters, and two passive radiators sound great in any position, delivering the Danish brand’s signature organic expression.

Want to learn more? Check out the specs of the DALI VEGA. DALI

Known for its personal audio products, Questyle has partnered with Norwegian speaker manufacturer SEAS to produce the QMS Streaming System, a whole-home lossless platform. The active E5 wireless bookshelf speakers are paired with an iXStreamer hub packed with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth support for the aptX family and LDAC, HDMI ARC/eARC, AirPlay 2, Roon Ready, TIDAL, Spotify, and more. Questyle’s DAC and current-mode amplification circuitry ensure expressive, low-distortion EasyHiFi playback.

Known for its personal audio products, Questyle has partnered with Norwegian speaker manufacturer SEAS to produce the QMS Streaming System, a whole-home lossless platform. The active E5 wireless bookshelf speakers are paired with an iXStreamer hub packed with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth support for the aptX family and LDAC, HDMI ARC/eARC, AirPlay 2, Roon Ready, TIDAL, Spotify, and more. Questyle’s DAC and current-mode amplification circuitry ensure expressive, low-distortion EasyHiFi playback.

Known for its personal audio products, Questyle has partnered with Norwegian speaker manufacturer SEAS to produce the QMS Streaming System, a whole-home lossless platform. The active E5 wireless bookshelf speakers are paired with an iXStreamer hub packed with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth support for the aptX family and LDAC, HDMI ARC/eARC, AirPlay 2, Roon Ready, TIDAL, Spotify, and more. Questyle’s DAC and current-mode amplification circuitry ensure expressive, low-distortion EasyHiFi playback.

Not everything exciting in Vienna required a four- to six-digit investment. The latest launch from the fully featured, fully affordable whole-home audio company WiiM is an 8-driver 3.0.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar priced at $479. It includes WiiM’s signature round display, RoomFit auto-correction, and the company’s fleshy streaming service controls. Use it as part of a multiroom ecosystem or pair it with WiiM surrounds and a sub for 5.1.2.



Want to learn more? Check out the specs of the WiiM Bar. WiiM

The latest in Dan Clark Audio’s AEON line, this $899 closed-back planar-magnetic headphone is affordable and efficient … even less than the Audio Awards 2025 winning Noire X. And while they have extended-family resemblances physically and sonically, the AEON Core uses new drivers and is DCA’s first headphone tuned to a revised Harman target curve developed with Dr. Sean Olive, delivering an open, authoritative, balanced but lively signature.



Want to learn more? Check out the specs of the Dan Clark Audio AEON Core. Dan Clark Audio

An evolution of 2022’s MM-500, the latest planar-magnetic headphone in the Manny Marroquin Signature Series incorporates Audeze’s SLAM [Symmetric Linear Acoustic Modulator] technology. This improves bass extension and accuracy without sacrificing the midrange truth these $1,699 mixing headphones are known for. And new memory foam, magnetically attached earpads enhance comfort.



Want to learn more? Check out the specs of the Audeze MM-520. Audeze

Packing the highest impedance planar-magnetic driver into a chassis of sculptural Art Nouveau-influenced metalwork, Meze Audio’s $6,000 hand-assembled statement promises linearity, stability, and signal purity. And if it’s anything like previous headphones from the Romanian brand, the ARTA’s warm-neutral signature will be as immersive as it is intricate.



Want to learn more? Check out the specs of the Meze Audio ARTA. Meze Audio

An evolution of 2021’s standout portable DAC/amp, the $529 GR 2 delivers twice the power (up to 1,513mW into 32 ohms), bespoke balanced circuitry, and iFi’s first implementation of the Burr-Brown PCM1795 chipset, all behind a colorful OLED touchscreen control panel. Perfect for some Sennheiser in-ear monitors, as shown above, or even full-sized headphones we’ve showcased. What it keeps are K2HD harmonic restoration, Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX Lossless and LDAC, hybrid power mode, XSpace, XBass+, and more.



Want to learn more? Check out the specs of the iFi iDSD GR 2. iFi

The GR 2 too imposing? Launched in 2012 and now on its fifth edition, the AudioQuest DragonFly put a DAC/amp into an impossible compact USB stick. The $250 Copper updates 2019’s Cobalt dongle with a 32-bit ESS Sabre ES9218 chipset, doubling the power of its predecessor with lower power draw and improving casing for RF noise shielding.



Want to learn more? Check out the specs of the AudioQuest DragonFly Copper. AudioQuest