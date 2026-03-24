Denon’s refreshed Home speakers offer advanced spatial audio performance and versatile wireless connectivity

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Denon has been building home audio since 1910 and building the Home line of wireless speakers for about six years. Given that, the Home speakers have now had time to settle into the shape of modern listening. This refresh of the Denon Home 200, 400, and 600 lands at the right moment: Dolby Atmos music is no longer a novelty, lossless streaming is more commonplace, and wireless whole-home speakers are increasingly integral furnishings, not just electronic oddities. Denon clearly redesigned its connected speakers lineup so they both fit in and stand out, tuned by Denon Sound Masters so they sound less like smart-home accessories and more like proper hi-fi.

The 200 [shown below in Stone] is the compact cylinder of the three, but that doesn’t make it a placeholder. Its dual tweeters and 4-inch woofer produce a tidy, confident stereo image with enough body that vocals are fleshy and basslines aren’t papery. And virtual height cues are enough for small spaces. The 400 opens things up with a six-driver, six-amplifier layout that includes dedicated, angled up-firing drivers so that Atmos mixes bloom dynamically instead of merely spreading gradually. The stage is taller, looser, better for showing off room effects. The 600, though, is the one with real swagger. Its eight-driver array, complete with up-firing 1-inch tweeters and dual opposing 6.5-inch force-cancelling woofers (each with its own Class D amp), gives Spatial Audio more lift and low frequencies more mass, but without cabinet chatter. It sounds bigger than it looks, and looks calmer than it sounds once the bottom end starts leaning in. Plus, the curved enclosure allows for an elegant cabinet that requires less internal bracing but also remains rigid when low end gets frisky.

Tony Ware

The 200 suits shelves, bedrooms, kitchens, and tighter spots where you want shape but can’t scale. The 400 could be the sweet spot for listeners who want Atmos (available through TIDAL and Amazon Music) that comes across as genuinely rendered, not a gimmick. The 600 is indulgent in the best way. At a product preview, Norah Jones comes through close-mic’d, the Doors unfurl into drifting dimensionality, and Ed Sheeran lands with enough firm thump to show off the muscle under the fabric. We’ve got a 600 in for testing and will share more thoughts once we’ve done more listening.

Denon’s Home line has ensured there is a powered speaker for everyone and everywhere—from demure and domesticated to atmospheric and authoritative. Just as important, the HEOS app handles the whole-home part, routing sources to zones through Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth (perhaps for a modern turntable), and 3.5mm aux-in. High-resolution streaming from TIDAL, Qobuz, and Amazon Music is supported, as are lossless DSD via USB-C or NAS, plus Spotify Connect and Roon Ready. There’s digital EQ, and width and height can be adjusted. Plus, you can set up stereo pairs, as well as assign speakers as surrounds for a Denon soundbar.

All three, shown in various states below, are now available in Stone or Charcoal with anodized aluminum and soft-touch controls, priced at $399, $599, and $799 respectively.