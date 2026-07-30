The KEF LS LUXE wireless hi-fi speaker system is serving looks, bumping hooks, and it has us shook

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Five years after launching the deservedly lauded LS50 Wireless II active bookshelf speakers, British loudspeaker designer KEF has shaken up its vibe without breaking up its voice. The LS LUXE wireless speaker reimagines that icon. From the rounded, metallic silouhette to the contour lines of the heatsink, industrial designer Ross Lovegrove has sculpted a study in acoustic topography. The softness of the outline is not an indication of the speakers’ clarity, however.

We’ve been lucky to have a pair of LS LUXE speakers in the house for a few days, and were immediately reminded why we love a KEF setup. We’ve spent countless hours with the LS50 Wireless II, and the best word to describe them is incisive. The LS LUXE may have pared and polished the LS50 Wireless II’s physical profile, but it hasn’t shaved off any of the transparent, tactile presentation. If anything, the LS LUXE presents an even more articulated, room-filling soundstage.

The LS50 and LS LUXE feature the same 12th-generation Uni-Q coaxial design, but the LS LUXE places its 1-inch vented aluminum-dome tweeter in the acoustic center of a 6.5-inch magnesium-aluminum alloy woofer, an increase from the LS50’s 5 1/4-inch cone. Backing this point-source configuration is KEF’s Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT), which is an intricate, maze-like structure designed to absorb unwanted soundwaves coming from the rear of the tweeter. That and the organic, low-diffraction enclosure combine to negate stray reflections impacting the highs. But what’s also pushing a reduction in distortion, and an increase in expression, of the lows is the integrated Velocity Control Technology (VECO). With a velocity sensor monitoring the driver in real time, a custom amplifier uses that data to correct any movement inconsistencies and delivery linear bass. A 100W Class AB amp powers the tweeter, while a 280W Class D amp handles the woofer.

Further dampening unwanted vibrations is the mechanical decoupling of the Uni-Q assembly from the cabinet. The end result of all this on paper is a frequency range of 35 Hz – 47 kHz (depending on EQ settings), with a response of 42 Hz – 28 kHz (±3dB, measured at 85dB/1m). The end result of all this in perception is a crisp, coherence center with impactful imaging. I’ve spent the last month with a pair of DALI Sonik 3 fed by an Advance Paris A10 APEX and a Bluesound NODE ICON, and that pleasing combo’s midrange may be richer, but the LS LUXE is punchier. Not to mention that it’s self-contained and synergized. There’s no worrying about whether you’re underpowering or overly coloring the array.

And setting up KEF powered speakers is effortless. The KEF Connect app helps get the LS LUXE on your Wi-Fi, set whether the pair will communicate wirelessly or via Ethernet (cable allows for higher resolution audio), then the KEF Music Integrity Engine (MIE) tailors the speakers’ DSP to your room and subwoofer setup. While the LS Luxe distributes a deep soundstage without diffusion on its own, I recommend a KEF KC62, or two, to take bass extention from experienced to truly elevated.

As for connectivity, the W2 Wireless Platform supports Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, and Spotify, or you can stream directly with Spotify Connect, Qobuz Connect, Google Cast, and AirPlay 2 (the latter two allowing for whole-home setups). There are also HDMI eARC, analog, optical, and coaxial inputs for connecting a TV, turntable, or other physical media sources. Finally, NAS drives/music servers and formats up to 24bit/384kHz (PCM) and DSD are supported.

We’ll write more about the KEF LS LUXE in the future. For now, this wireless hi-fi speaker system is available in three finishes—Eclipse Black, Dusk Titanium, Mineral White—for $3,999.