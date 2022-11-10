We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

In the kitchen, your knife is the extension of your hand. A sharp blade is crucial to prep work, allowing you to chop, slice, mince, and dice with relative ease. It’s no wonder why chefs carry knives just like how doctors tote around stethoscopes.

But while chef’s knives are the superstar when it comes to cooking tools, you can’t expect one to execute intricate work, like deseeding a chili. You’d need a different blade for that, which you can find in a set like the Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set. This knife collection packs eight various blades that can do nearly any kind of cutting, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $89.99—its best web pricing to date. It even comes with a gift box, so it’s primed to be placed under the Christmas tree.

This 8-piece set features premium Japanese knives made with strong high-carbon stainless steel, delivering sharp edge retention and durability. Each piece is designed for enhanced comfort and control, so they basically react to your every move. And unlike their Western counterparts, these knives have a more acute angle (15 degrees) for a noticeably sharper cutting face, meaning you can slice and dice with relative ease.

While the set doesn’t include shear and a knife sharpener, it still consists of the key pieces you’d reach out for. It has a workhorse of a chef’s knife, a slicing knife, a bread knife with serrated edge grips for sawing through tough crusts, a tough cleaver, a boning knife, and a paring knife for precision cutting. Two Santoku knives are also included, one with a thinner blade and one with a hammer-forged finish. With the gift box included, the collection is great for gift-giving and securely storing the knives.

Make meal prepping a “knife” affair with this versatile knife set. It usually goes for $429, but you can grab the set for only $89.99.

