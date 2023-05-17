We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re in the throes of apartment hunting like myself, you know how fun it is to window shop and imagine what cool gadgets you will put in the new crib. If you’re lucky enough to have a place locked down and are moving in, you can turn window shopping into real shopping. If security deposits and pet fees have your wallet crying for relief, find respite in these SharkNinja deals on Amazon.

This countertop appliance has 10 presets: air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat, and pizza. No offense to your toaster, but can it bake? Exactly. A digital display lets you know exactly what temperature it’s currently at, and a 90-second preheat time means you don’t have to wait around to get a frozen pizza going. I personally have seen someone put at least two dozen chicken wings in this thing multiple times to feed an entire party of people participating in a group Hot Ones challenge. If the price and the capacity don’t sway you to purchase it, then I don’t know what will.

If you’re upgrading your car while you drive boxes over to the new pad—or if you’re picking up an Uber/Lyft side job to help get back on your financial feet after that deposit—we have a completely different recommendation on sale. The Rexing V33 3 Channel 1440p Resolution Dashcam is on sale for $199.99—a $120 savings from the usual $319.99 price. It comes with a front, cabin, and rear camera, and records in 2K resolution. Plus, it comes with voice control and a built-in GPS logger in case of an accident.

Someone else could swoop up that apartment you want, and plenty of people could sell out these deals—snag them before they’re gone. You can also check out our other air fryer recommendations.

Here are more SharkNinja deals to make your new place feel like home: