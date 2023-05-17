Enhance your countertops and carpets with SharkNinja appliances up to 40% off at Amazon
Ditch that toaster you've had since college for something that is utilitarian—and on sale—from Amazon.
If you’re in the throes of apartment hunting like myself, you know how fun it is to window shop and imagine what cool gadgets you will put in the new crib. If you’re lucky enough to have a place locked down and are moving in, you can turn window shopping into real shopping. If security deposits and pet fees have your wallet crying for relief, find respite in these SharkNinja deals on Amazon.
Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven $209.99 (Was $349.99)
Ninja
This countertop appliance has 10 presets: air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat, and pizza. No offense to your toaster, but can it bake? Exactly. A digital display lets you know exactly what temperature it’s currently at, and a 90-second preheat time means you don’t have to wait around to get a frozen pizza going. I personally have seen someone put at least two dozen chicken wings in this thing multiple times to feed an entire party of people participating in a group Hot Ones challenge. If the price and the capacity don’t sway you to purchase it, then I don’t know what will.
If you’re upgrading your car while you drive boxes over to the new pad—or if you’re picking up an Uber/Lyft side job to help get back on your financial feet after that deposit—we have a completely different recommendation on sale. The Rexing V33 3 Channel 1440p Resolution Dashcam is on sale for $199.99—a $120 savings from the usual $319.99 price. It comes with a front, cabin, and rear camera, and records in 2K resolution. Plus, it comes with voice control and a built-in GPS logger in case of an accident.
Someone else could swoop up that apartment you want, and plenty of people could sell out these deals—snag them before they’re gone. You can also check out our other air fryer recommendations.
Here are more SharkNinja deals to make your new place feel like home:
- Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker $129.99 (Was $169.99)
- Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer $129.95 (Was $199.99)
- Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum with LED Headlights $149.99 (Was $249.99)
- Shark CH964AMZ 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, Auto-iQ Tea and Coffee Maker $149.99 (Was $199.99)
- Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum $219.99 (Was $299.99)
- Shark HD112GNBRN HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer $149.99 (Was $229.99)
- Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer $149.99 (Was $199.99)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970 with Self-Cleaning Brushroll $219.99 (Was $399.99)
- Ninja BN301 Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender $64.99 (Was $79.99)
- Shark HD112BRN Hair Dryer with Alligator Clips and Non-Slip Silicone Mat $164.99 (Was $247.97)