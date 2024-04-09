Get the greenest grass in the neighborhood with Greenworks outdoor power equipment deals at Amazon
If you're shopping for new landscaping gear, don't miss this major Greenworks deal happening at Amazon.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The weather is (finally) warming up, and, if you’re on the East Coast, drying out after an entire weeks-worth of rain. That’s perfect if you’ve tried to get perfectly pruned lawns only to be thwarted by precipitation. If your plans for neighborhood glory require better equipment, consider hitting Amazon for these fresh deals from Greenworks.
Greenworks 80V 21” Brushless Cordless Electric Lawn Mower + Axial Leaf Blower $552.49 (Was $833.99)
This combo kit comes with a four-year warranty and long runtimes on both the push mower and leaf blower. The cordless mower can be used to mulch, bag excess grass in the rear, or spit the clippings out on the side. The blower is powerful and can even assist in cleaning up leftover grass and leaves. You won’t want to miss this deal if you’re trying to upgrade your personal landscaping equipment.
More Greenworks tool deals:
- Greenworks 40V Cordless Brushless Axial Leaf Blower $223.99 (Was $279.99)
- Greenworks 80V 18″ Brushless Cordless Chainsaw $279.99 (Was $349.99)
- Greenworks 40V 21″ Brushless Cordless (Self-Propelled) Lawn Mower $382.46 (Was $449.95)
- Greenworks 40V 4.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery $119 (Was $159.99)
- Greenworks 40V 8″ Polesaw + Pole Hedge $175.99 (Was $219.99)
- Greenworks 2 x 24V 21″ Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower + Blower + 12″ String Trimmer $486.99 (Was $609.99)
- Greenworks 40V 8″ Pole Saw, 2.0Ah Battery (Gen 1) $168.52 (Was $229)
- Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Brushless String Trimmer + Leaf Blower Combo $299.99 (Was $399)
- Greenworks 40V (3 Gallon) Cordless Wet / Dry Shop Vacuum + Accessories, 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $159.99 (Was $199.99)
- Greenworks 24V 6″ Brushless Mini Chainsaw $135.99 (Was $159.99)