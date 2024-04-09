SHARE

The weather is (finally) warming up, and, if you’re on the East Coast, drying out after an entire weeks-worth of rain. That’s perfect if you’ve tried to get perfectly pruned lawns only to be thwarted by precipitation. If your plans for neighborhood glory require better equipment, consider hitting Amazon for these fresh deals from Greenworks.

Greenworks 80V 21” Brushless Cordless Electric Lawn Mower + Axial Leaf Blower $552.49 (Was $833.99)

This combo kit comes with a four-year warranty and long runtimes on both the push mower and leaf blower. The cordless mower can be used to mulch, bag excess grass in the rear, or spit the clippings out on the side. The blower is powerful and can even assist in cleaning up leftover grass and leaves. You won’t want to miss this deal if you’re trying to upgrade your personal landscaping equipment.

