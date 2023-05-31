Power post-Memorial Day savings with $100 off a Jackery solar generator
Plus, post-Memorial Day deals from Roomba, Samsung, and more, all on Amazon.
Memorial Day is over, but you most likely have leftover burgers, snacks, and beers in the fridge from your celebrations. The Memorial Day deals also linger with $100 off a Jackery solar generator, among other savings.
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 $239.99 (Was $349.99)
The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 is an excellent starter portable power station if you want to power smaller appliances before moving on to a larger, more powerful solar generator. It weights less than 10 pounds and can be charged with an outlet, car charger, and via solar power (although you’ll have to purchase solar panels separately). It can charge up to six devices, including laptops, drones, and cameras. It may not be able to power a refrigerator, but it can keep your WiFi running (important so no one gets bored in a power outage after all the board games are exhausted).
We’re also fans of Bluetti—another brand included in our best solar generators round-up—and the company’s EB3A, 268Wh portable power station (another excellent starter portable power station) is on sale for 40% off, down to $209 (from $349).
Like the meat in your fridge during a blackout, this deal will expire if you don’t act. Although it won’t smell as bad, you’ll still feel sorry that you didn’t act sooner and avoid the situation altogether.
Here are more post-Memorial Day deals for continued savings all week long:
