We are in the hot throes of summer, with a splash in cooling chlorinated water the rare respite. However, your pool might look less poetic and placid with bugs and leaves occupying it—and they didn’t even pay for a pass to dive in! Suck up those freeloaders of nature with 30% off an AIPER Seagull Plus Cordless Pool Vacuum at Amazon.

This rechargeable pool vacuum is one of our favorite pool vacuums and is so decked out in high-tech features that it barely requires your help to get the job done. Equipped with four motors and a gyroscope, the Aiper Seagull Pro cleans up to 3,200 square feet in the three hours of battery power it gets from each charge. This cordless model’s internal gyroscope provides smart navigation that allows the Seagull Pro to map the floor and walls of a pool. The powerful motors offer 130GPM (gallons per minute) of suction while bottom brushes sweep out leaves, dirt, and other debris. The Seagull Pro also cleans walls and the waterline and it’s programmed to stop near a pool wall when the battery starts to drain. Plus, it only takes 1.5 hours to charge up. Essentially, all you have to do is drop it in the pool and watch it do all the work.

If you’re looking for an even cheaper option, the AIPER Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner is 40% off—down from $299.99 to $179.99—and includes many of the same features as the Seagull Pro. It runs for 1.5 hours and has the same cordless capabilities as its Pro sibling. Nice!

Take advantage of this deal before it dries up—just like your pool when September hits.

