Save half off this Shark robot vacuum that self-empties everything but your wallet
This Shark robovac also includes lots of features that don't suck—and it's on sale on Amazon for 50% off for a limited time.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Many of Shark’s vacuums are some of our favorites—from cordless vacuums to vacuums that tackle stairs, Shark has something that fits your needs. If you want to experience that top quality for a low price, consider this Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum, which is 50% off—down to $299.99 from $599.99.
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum $299.99 (Was $599.99)
Shark
This robot vacuum offers ample capacity: You can go 45 days without emptying the chamber. In fact, you rarely have to touch the vacuum at all, thanks to its self-emptying and app-control capabilities. It works on carpets and floors, and a self-cleaning brush roll removes long hair and pet hair as it cleans. Row-by-row, room-by-room cleaning means it won’t miss the very obvious dust bunny that other robot vacuums love to ignore. You can even beckon the vacuum using your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. A non-bothersome, cheap, and easy-to-use robot vacuum that does a task you don’t want to? Sounds like a welcome addition to your home.
This robot makes cleaning less of a worry, and this SimpliSafe 10-Piece Wireless Home Security System—our best overall pick for best smart home security system—removes the worry of leaving your house. It’s 20% off from $429.99 for a final price of $343.99, and comes with an outdoor camera.
Don’t wait to grab these deals—they’re bound to disappear, just like that dust bunny you saw a minute ago.
Here are more home electronics we dig that are on sale:
- Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker $169.99 (Was $199.99)
- Ninja BL660 Professional Compact Smoothie & Food Processing Blender $99.95 (Was $119.95)
- TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender $33.49 (Was $49.99)
- TP-Link AX1500 WiFi Extender Internet Booster $54.99 (Was $89.99)
- Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System $299.99 (Was $399.99)
- BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $109.59 (Was $123.59)
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime $63.99 (Was $79.99)
- Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven $109.95 (Was $159.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo $119 (Was $169.99)
- Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven $109.95 (Was $159.99)
- Instant Vortex 5.7QT Air Fryer Oven Combo $99.95 (Was $139.99)
- Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner $89 (Was $119.99)
- De’Longhi ECP3420 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, 15″ $139.95 (Was $207.95)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System $699.95 (Was $899.95)
- De’Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, 15″, Stainless Steel $136.42 (Was $199.95)
- LEVOIT 3L Humidifier for Bedroom/Large Room $29.21 (Was $43.99)
- Motorola MG7700 Modem WiFi Router Combo with Power Boost $157.98 (Was $199.99)