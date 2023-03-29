We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Many of Shark’s vacuums are some of our favorites—from cordless vacuums to vacuums that tackle stairs, Shark has something that fits your needs. If you want to experience that top quality for a low price, consider this Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum, which is 50% off—down to $299.99 from $599.99.

This robot vacuum offers ample capacity: You can go 45 days without emptying the chamber. In fact, you rarely have to touch the vacuum at all, thanks to its self-emptying and app-control capabilities. It works on carpets and floors, and a self-cleaning brush roll removes long hair and pet hair as it cleans. Row-by-row, room-by-room cleaning means it won’t miss the very obvious dust bunny that other robot vacuums love to ignore. You can even beckon the vacuum using your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. A non-bothersome, cheap, and easy-to-use robot vacuum that does a task you don’t want to? Sounds like a welcome addition to your home.

This robot makes cleaning less of a worry, and this SimpliSafe 10-Piece Wireless Home Security System—our best overall pick for best smart home security system—removes the worry of leaving your house. It’s 20% off from $429.99 for a final price of $343.99, and comes with an outdoor camera.

Don’t wait to grab these deals—they’re bound to disappear, just like that dust bunny you saw a minute ago.

Here are more home electronics we dig that are on sale: