We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re moving and looking for things to offload or acquire, a couch is one of the most sought-after furnishings—a furnishing you might need to clean. A compact carpet and upholstery cleaner can help you get the most bang for the buck, whether you’re looking to sell for top dollar or buy cheap and refurbish. And you can save 100 bucks on a Tineco carpet and upholstery cleaner on Amazon.

Say goodbye to bending and scrubbing with the Tineco CARPET ONE Spot Essentials Smart Cordless Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner. Its iLoop smart sensor technology allows you to set the device down to scrub and remove tough stains. It also adjusts roller speed and water flow depending on the stain and will turn blue when the area is clean, saving you water and time. It’s also self-cleaning and can run for 25 minutes wirelessly, meaning you don’t have to search for an outlet.

Just like that couch you once lusted for that was quickly snatched on the secondhand marketplace, this deal will be gone before you know it—snag it at a comfortable price before it’s too late.

