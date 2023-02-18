The best Amazon Presidents Day sales for 2023
Celebrate Presidents Day by saving some cash on just about every type of electronics.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Presidents Day holiday weekend can sneak up on you. It’s hiding here in February when we’re busy trying to salvage our New Year resolutions. It’s still too cold to spend this holiday outside, so spend it browsing Best Buy’s sales on, well, just about everything.
The big blue electronics retailer has discounts going in just about every category. You can check out the full list here, or keep scrolling for some of our
TV deals
- Insignia™ – 55″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $269 (was $449)
- Samsung – 75″ Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $679 (was $799)
- Samsung – 65” Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $1,099 (was $1,299)
- Toshiba – 65″ Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $399 (was $599)
- Insignia™ – 50″ Class F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $259 (was $429)
- Insignia™ – 65″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $379 (was $549)
- Samsung – 85″ Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $1,299 (was $1,499)
- Samsung – 55″ Class The Frame QLED 4k Smart Tizen TV $1,199 ($1,499)
- TCL – 65″ Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV $699 (was $999)
- Samsung – 75″ Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $1,299 (was $1,599)
Laptop and computer deals
- Apple – 27″ iMac® with Retina 5K display $1,799 (was $2,299)
- Lenovo – IdeaPad 3 15″ HD Touch Screen Laptop $299 (was $499)
- HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Evo Platform Intel Core i7 $799 (was $1,099)
- HP – 15.6″ Laptop – Intel Pentium Silver $229 (was $349)
- ASUS – ROG Zephyrus 14” WQXGA 120Hz Gaming Laptop – AMD Ryzen 9 $1,099 (was $1,649)
- MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip $799 (was $999)
- Dell – Inspiron 2-in-1 14” FHD+ Touch Laptop – 12th Gen Intel Core i7 $799 (was $1,049)
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip $1,099 (was $1,299)
- Microsoft – Surface Laptop 5 – 13.5” Touch Screen $1,099 (was $1,299)
Headphone deals
- Apple – AirPods Pro (2nd generation) – White $199 (was $249)
- Samsung – Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones $79 (was $149)
- JBL – Tune 230NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds $49 (was $99)
- Sony – LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds $129 (was $199)
- Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $199 (was $349)
- Sennheiser – Momentum 4 Wireless Adaptive Noise-Canceling Over-The-Ear Headphones $299 (was $350)
- Bose – QuietComfort Earbuds II True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones $249 (was $299)
- Samsung – Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones $99 (was $149)
- Jabra – Elite 4 Active True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones $79 (was $119)
Home audio deals
- LG – 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos $399 (was $799)
- Samsung – HW-B650/ZA 3.1ch Soundbar with Dolby 5.1 / DTS Virtual:X $299 (was $399)
- Samsung – HW-Q60B 3.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio / DTX Virtual:X $279 (was $499)
- LG – 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DTS Virtual:X $249 (was $399)
- Samsung – HW-Q600B 3.1.2ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos / DTS:X $399 (was $599)
- LG – 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DTS Virtual:X $179 (was $279)
- Sony – 2.1ch Soundbar with Powerful Subwoofer and Bluetooth $149 (was $229)
- Samsung – HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos / DTS:X and Rear Speakers $1,499 (was $1,899)
Home and appliance deals
- KitchenAid – Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $279 (was $449)
- Breville – the Barista Express Espresso Machine with 15 bars of pressure, Milk Frother and integrated grinder $599 (was $749)
- Dyson – Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum $399 (was $549)
- Dyson – HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, Heater and Fan $399 (was $499)
- Dyson – V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum $249 (was $399)