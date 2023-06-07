We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are some summer days when it’s just too hot to do anything. Sure, you could go set up a backyard pool, but that involves moving your body. Instead, stay comfortable indoors with a new Amazon Fire TV, which is up to 30% off.

This TV is the Goldilocks of smart TVs: it’s not too big, and it’s not too small. Support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus means you can watch nature documentaries and comedies in vivid clarity. Even better, you don’t even need cable since you can stream live TV on your device. The 4-Series doesn’t support hands-free voice control, but you can use the remote to summon Alexa to check the weather or launch your streaming apps. Four HDMI inputs allow you to connect your favorite gaming consoles and audio equipment, like this JBL soundbar that’s 25% off.

There’s no shortage of televisions, but these Fire TVs combine quality with price. The one thing worth sweating is whether you’ll miss these deals, so snag one before it’s too late.

