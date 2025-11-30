Amazon just unleashed its Cyber Monday laptop deals and it’s dropping prices on MacBooks, gaming PCs, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
A laptop is a big investment. Not only do they typically cost a lot of money, but you’re committing a machine you’ll stare at while you shop, do homework, remote work, game, and pretty much everything else in your online life. Amazon just dropped its Cyber Monday deals on laptops and these are some of the lowest prices we have seen all year. They include big, reputable brands with machines ranging from basic Chromebooks, to full-on gaming and video-editing machines. Go grab a new rig.
Editor’s picks: the best Cyber Monday laptop deals at a glance
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chipSee It
Prefer more screen real estate? The 15-inch MacBook Air with M4 keeps the same lightweight design but stretches things out to a 15.3-inch panel that’s fantastic for split-screen multitasking, editing timelines, or just having Netflix running while you work. You still get long battery life, Apple Intelligence support, and that “throw it in a bag and forget it’s there” feeling—just with more pixels.
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) 15-inch Copilot+ PC $1,389 (was $2,099)See It
On the Windows side, the latest 15-inch Surface Laptop with a Snapdragon X Elite chip is a great “do-everything” machine if you live in Microsoft’s world. It’s a Copilot+ PC, so you get the new AI-powered Windows features, plus a sharp touchscreen, quiet design, and solid battery life for office work, video calls, and day-to-day browsing. Think of it as the Windows answer to the MacBook Air—especially appealing while it’s marked down for Cyber Monday.
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gaming Laptop (RTX 5070 Ti) $1,899 (was $2,099)See It
If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to buy a truly overpowered gaming laptop, the Legion Pro 7i is exactly that excuse. You’re looking at an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, an RTX 5070 Ti GPU, fast 2.5K 240Hz display, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, so it’s ready for modern AAA games and GPU-hungry creative apps alike. It’s the kind of machine that doesn’t blink at high settings—and Cyber Monday pricing makes the splurge a lot easier to justify.
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip $749 (was $999)See It
If you just want one laptop that can handle almost everything, this is it. The 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s new M4 chip gives you a bright 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of unified memory, and enough power for everyday work, photo edits, and light creative projects while still slipping easily into a backpack. It’s also built for Apple Intelligence features, so you’re buying into the next wave of on-device AI instead of something that’s already behind.
ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6” Slim Laptop (Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)See It
Not everyone needs a workstation. ASUS’s Vivobook Go 15.6-inch is a classic “get stuff done” laptop: AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD display in a slim, lightweight chassis. It’s a solid pick for students, basic office work, or a secondary machine for travel—and exactly the kind of everyday laptop you want to grab when Cyber Monday drops the price.
Best Apple MacBook Cyber Monday deals
- Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip — Ultra-portable MacBook Air with M4, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and 16GB unified memory.
- Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip — Larger 15.3-inch MacBook Air for big-screen multitasking and Apple Intelligence features.
Best Copilot+ and AI-ready Windows laptop deals
- Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), 15″ Copilot+ PC — Snapdragon X Elite-powered 15-inch touchscreen with long battery life and Copilot+ features built in.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop/Tablet (2024) — 13-inch OLED Copilot+ PC that flips between laptop and tablet with a detachable keyboard.
- HP 14 Laptop Student Business 2025 Flagship (AI Copilot) — Compact 14-inch Windows 11 machine with 13th-gen Intel CPU, 16GB RAM, and Copilot access for school and office.
- Dell 15 Touchscreen Business Laptop (2025) — 15.6-inch FHD touch display, 10-core Intel i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Copilot AI tools in Windows 11.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X (2025) Everyday AI Laptop — 15.3-inch WUXGA Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage in a slim chassis.
- Acer Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ PC — 14-inch WUXGA display, Intel Core Ultra 5, dedicated NPU for on-device AI, 16GB LPDDR5X, and 512GB SSD.
- HP OmniBook 5 14-inch Next Gen AI PC — Copilot+ laptop with OLED display, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD in a thin 14-inch body.
- ASUS Vivobook 16 Laptop (Snapdragon X) — 16-inch WUXGA panel paired with Qualcomm Snapdragon X and Windows 11 for AI-assisted workflows.
Best gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals
- ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) Gaming Laptop (RTX 5070 Ti, Intel) — 16-inch 2.5K 240Hz ROG Nebula display, RTX 5070 Ti GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, 32GB DDR5, and 1TB SSD.
- ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) Gaming Laptop (RTX 5060) — Slightly more budget-friendly G16 with RTX 5060 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.
- ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) Gaming Laptop (RTX 5070, Ryzen 9) — 16-inch 2.5K 240Hz panel, RTX 5070 GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX, 32GB DDR5-5600, and 1TB SSD.
- ASUS ROG Strix G18 (2025) Gaming Laptop — Massive 18-inch 2.5K 240Hz ROG Nebula display with RTX 5070, Intel Core Ultra 9, 32GB DDR5, and 2TB SSD.
- ASUS TUF Gaming F16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050) — 16-inch FHD+ 144Hz IPS-level screen, RTX 4050 graphics, Intel Core 5 210H, 16GB DDR5, and 512GB SSD.
- Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (Intel i5, RTX 4050) — 15.6-inch FHD 165Hz display with RTX 4050 GPU, Core i5-13420H, 8GB DDR5, and 512GB Gen 4 SSD.
- Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 4050) — Step-up Nitro V configuration with Core i7-13620H, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, and 165Hz FHD panel.
- Acer Nitro V 16S AI Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 5060) — 16-inch 180Hz WUXGA display, Ryzen 7 260, RTX 5060 GPU, 32GB DDR5, and 1TB Gen 4 SSD.
- MSI Katana 15 HX 15.6″ QHD+ Gaming Laptop (RTX 5070) — 165Hz QHD+ panel, Intel Core i9-14900HX, RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5, and 1TB NVMe SSD.
- MSI Thin A15 15.6″ 144Hz Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050) — Thinner, lighter gaming system with Ryzen 5-7535HS, RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB DDR5, and 512GB SSD.
- MSI Katana A15 AI Gaming Laptop (RTX 4070) — Ryzen 9-8945HS, RTX 4070, 32GB DDR5, and 1TB SSD for high-refresh 1440p gaming and content creation.
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gaming Laptop (RTX 5070 Ti) — 16-inch 2.5K OLED 240Hz display, RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB memory, and 1TB storage plus 3 months of PC Game Pass.
- Lenovo Legion Go S Mobile Gaming Console — Handheld Windows gaming device with 8-inch 120Hz IPS display, Ryzen Z2 Go, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for on-the-go play.
Best everyday and business Windows laptop deals
Portable 14- and 15.6-inch work and school laptops
- Dell 15 Laptop DC15250 (15.6-inch, 120Hz) — FHD 120Hz display, Intel Core 3 100U, 8GB DDR4, and 512GB SSD for everyday Windows work.
- Lenovo 14 G4 Business Laptop — 14-inch FHD panel with Intel Core i7-13620H, 8GB RAM (upgradable) and 256GB storage (upgradable) in a thin chassis.
- ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6″ Slim Laptop (Ryzen 3) — Budget-friendly 15.6-inch FHD system with Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB DDR5, and 256GB SSD.
- ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6″ Slim Laptop (Ryzen 5) — Step-up Vivobook Go with Ryzen 5 7520U, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for snappier multitasking.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop Computer 2025 (15.6-inch) — 12GB RAM, 1.1TB total storage (500GB SSD + 128GB eMMC + 500GB external) and Intel dual-core CPU for home and student use.
- ASUS Vivobook Laptop 2025 Ultra Portable Business Computer (14″) — 14-inch FHD display, 24GB RAM, 1TB storage (512GB SSD + 500GB external), and 6-core Intel i3-1315U with Windows 11 Pro.
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Student Laptop (15.6-inch FHD) — 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 128GB eMMC, Wi-Fi 6, and Office 365 for a year, built for school and home use.
- Lenovo IdeaPad 2025 Student Laptop (15.6-inch) — Intel 4-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1-year ADP and Office 365 with 1TB cloud storage.
- Lenovo Ideapad Business Laptop with Microsoft Office (15.6-inch) — Intel dual-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 11, and bundled Office for basic business workloads.
- HP G9 Business Laptop (15.6-inch FHD) — Intel Celeron dual-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, and Windows 11 Pro with Office for productivity.
- Lenovo V15 Business Laptop (15.6-inch FHD) — Intel 4-core processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Ethernet, and military-tested durability for small-business work.
- HP 14″ HD Student Business Laptop (N4120) — Compact 14-inch HD laptop with Intel quad-core N4120, 16GB RAM, and 192GB storage (64GB eMMC + 128GB SD).
- Lenovo 15.6″ HD IdeaPad Anti-Glare with Microsoft 365 — 15.6-inch anti-glare display, Intel processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI, USB-C, and 1-year Microsoft 365.
Big-screen 16- and 17.3-inch productivity machines
- HP 17.3-inch Laptop (Ryzen 5 7520U) — 17.3-inch HD+ display, Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon graphics for roomy everyday computing.
- HP 17.3″ Business Laptop (Ryzen 5 7430U) — 17.3-inch anti-glare HD+ touchscreen, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and Wi-Fi 6.
- HP 17 Inch Business Laptop 2025 Thanksgiving Edition — 17.3-inch FHD IPS display, Ryzen 5 7430U, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and Windows 11 Home for serious multitasking.
- HP 17 Business Laptop 2025/2026 Edition — 17.3-inch FHD IPS panel, AMD 7000-series Ryzen CPU, Copilot key, 64GB RAM, and 2TB SSD with Windows 11 Pro.
- HP 17t Laptop (17.3″ HD+ Touchscreen, Intel i5) — 17.3-inch HD+ touch display, Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, fingerprint reader, and backlit keyboard.
- Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Business Laptop — 16-inch FHD+ anti-glare touchscreen with Ryzen 5 7535U, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, and classic ThinkPad keyboard.
- Dell 16 Laptop DC16256 (16-inch FHD+) — 16:10 FHD+ anti-glare 300-nit display, AMD Ryzen 7 250, Radeon graphics, 16GB memory, and 1TB SSD with fingerprint reader.
- ASUS Vivobook 16 Laptop (Intel i5-13420H) — 16-inch WUXGA 60Hz panel, Intel Core i5-13420H, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.
Best Chromebook and ChromeOS laptop deals
- ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 (14-inch Convertible) — 14-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen with 360-degree hinge, Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM, and 128GB eMMC storage.
- acer Gateway Chromebook 314 (14-inch FHD) — 14-inch full HD display, Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB LPDDR4X, and 64GB eMMC in a simple ChromeOS machine.
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet (2025 Convertible) — 10.95-inch WUXGA IPS touch display with detachable keyboard, Kompanio 838, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook (14-inch) — Lightweight Chromebook with 14-inch HD display, Kompanio 520, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.
- ASUS Chromebook CR11 Ruggedized Laptop — 11.6-inch rugged Chromebook with Intel N100, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, antimicrobial guard, and spill-resistant keyboard.
- Lenovo 15.6″ FHD Chromebook (Intel Quad-Core N4120) — Larger 15.6-inch FHD Chromebook with N4120, 4GB RAM, and 128GB combined storage for students.
- ASUS Chromebook CX15 Laptop (15.6-inch FHD) — 15.6-inch anti-glare display, Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and ChromeOS in a bigger format.
- HP 15.6″ HD Anti-Glare Chromebook Laptop (Pentium N200) — 15.6-inch HD anti-glare screen, Intel Pentium N200, 8GB LPDDR5, and 224GB combined storage (64GB eMMC + 160GB dock).
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook Laptop (15.6-inch FHD) — 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen Chromebook with Intel Pentium N6000, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.
More everyday and student-friendly Windows laptop deals
- HP 14 Laptop Student Business 2025 Flagship Computer — 14-inch Windows 11 laptop with 4-core 13th-gen Intel CPU, 16GB RAM, hybrid 628GB storage, and 1-year Office 365.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop Computer 2025 (15.6-inch, 1.1TB) — Big mix of SSD, eMMC, and external storage with 12GB RAM for media-heavy school and home setups.
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Student Laptop (15.6-inch FHD) — Student-focused Windows 11 laptop with SD card reader, Wi-Fi 6, and enough RAM and storage for coursework.
- Lenovo IdeaPad 2025 Student Laptop (cooler bundle) — 15.6-inch FHD, Intel 4-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, plus an included cooling accessory bundle.
- Lenovo Ideapad Business Laptop with Recovery USB — Simple 15.6-inch Windows 11 laptop with dual-core Intel, Office, and a recovery USB for easy resets.
- HP 14″ HD Student Business Laptop (White) — Slim 14-inch design with quad-core N4120, webcam, HDMI, Bluetooth, and Windows 11 S for lightweight tasks.
- Lenovo 15.6″ HD IdeaPad Anti-Glare (WOWPC USB) — Anti-glare screen, long battery life, and extra USB recovery drive included for easy maintenance.
Browse the full Amazon Cyber Monday laptop sale
If you want to keep browsing beyond this curated list, Amazon’s main Cyber Monday laptop hub has even more configurations, colors, and bundles to sift through.
- See all Amazon Cyber Monday 2025 laptop deals — Explore additional brands, specs, and limited-time lightning deals.
