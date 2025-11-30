Amazon just unleashed its Cyber Monday laptop deals and it’s dropping prices on MacBooks, gaming PCs, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A laptop is a big investment. Not only do they typically cost a lot of money, but you’re committing a machine you’ll stare at while you shop, do homework, remote work, game, and pretty much everything else in your online life. Amazon just dropped its Cyber Monday deals on laptops and these are some of the lowest prices we have seen all year. They include big, reputable brands with machines ranging from basic Chromebooks, to full-on gaming and video-editing machines. Go grab a new rig.

Editor’s picks: the best Cyber Monday laptop deals at a glance

Prefer more screen real estate? The 15-inch MacBook Air with M4 keeps the same lightweight design but stretches things out to a 15.3-inch panel that’s fantastic for split-screen multitasking, editing timelines, or just having Netflix running while you work. You still get long battery life, Apple Intelligence support, and that “throw it in a bag and forget it’s there” feeling—just with more pixels.

On the Windows side, the latest 15-inch Surface Laptop with a Snapdragon X Elite chip is a great “do-everything” machine if you live in Microsoft’s world. It’s a Copilot+ PC, so you get the new AI-powered Windows features, plus a sharp touchscreen, quiet design, and solid battery life for office work, video calls, and day-to-day browsing. Think of it as the Windows answer to the MacBook Air—especially appealing while it’s marked down for Cyber Monday.

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to buy a truly overpowered gaming laptop, the Legion Pro 7i is exactly that excuse. You’re looking at an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, an RTX 5070 Ti GPU, fast 2.5K 240Hz display, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, so it’s ready for modern AAA games and GPU-hungry creative apps alike. It’s the kind of machine that doesn’t blink at high settings—and Cyber Monday pricing makes the splurge a lot easier to justify.

If you just want one laptop that can handle almost everything, this is it. The 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s new M4 chip gives you a bright 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of unified memory, and enough power for everyday work, photo edits, and light creative projects while still slipping easily into a backpack. It’s also built for Apple Intelligence features, so you’re buying into the next wave of on-device AI instead of something that’s already behind.

Not everyone needs a workstation. ASUS’s Vivobook Go 15.6-inch is a classic “get stuff done” laptop: AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD display in a slim, lightweight chassis. It’s a solid pick for students, basic office work, or a secondary machine for travel—and exactly the kind of everyday laptop you want to grab when Cyber Monday drops the price.

Best Apple MacBook Cyber Monday deals

Best Copilot+ and AI-ready Windows laptop deals

Best gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals

Best everyday and business Windows laptop deals

Portable 14- and 15.6-inch work and school laptops

Big-screen 16- and 17.3-inch productivity machines

Best Chromebook and ChromeOS laptop deals

More everyday and student-friendly Windows laptop deals

Browse the full Amazon Cyber Monday laptop sale

If you want to keep browsing beyond this curated list, Amazon’s main Cyber Monday laptop hub has even more configurations, colors, and bundles to sift through.

See all Amazon Cyber Monday 2025 laptop deals — Explore additional brands, specs, and limited-time lightning deals.