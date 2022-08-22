The lush lawn you spent all summer carefully preening and perfecting will still need plenty of love and care as we enter fall. Keep your garden edges clean and blow any pesky leaves out of your yard and sidewalk with this weed whacker/leaf blower package from EGO Power+, on sale for $249, down $80.99 from its initial $329.99 price. That’s like paying for a leaf blower and getting a weed whacker for free.

The leaf blower pushes air through its nozzle at 530 cubic feet per minute, or CFM. A mid-level leaf blower offers between 200-400 CFM, making this one a good pick for a larger yard. The blower includes a high-efficiency brushless motor that reduces vibrations, extends motor life, and allows the blower to run for a longer amount of time. At the same time, it keeps the whole tool relatively light and compact at 7.4 pounds. The trimmer includes a rapid reload head to load cutting line faster than grass grows after it rains.

EGO Power+ tools rely on interchangeable batteries. This particular combo includes a 2.5Ah battery, but a combo with a 4Ah battery to decimate leaves longer is also available to purchase. And, this battery will work with all EGO Power+ ARC Lithium battery-compatible products—like this EGO SNT2400 snowblower, which we named the best electric snow blower for gravel driveways. Plus, battery power means you’ll get the power and performance of gas without the noise and fumes.

You finally have your chance at cul-de-sac glory for a great price with this deal. Snag it to finally usurp your rival neighbor with the slightly better lawn who doesn’t know how to clean up their leftover grass clippings.