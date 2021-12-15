There’s nothing more beautiful than the calm after a blizzard—until you remember that you’re responsible for cleaning it up. Thankfully, it’s easy to turn an impenetrable winter wonderland into something you can actually navigate with the best snow blower. While it can be very gratifying to get out there and shovel it yourself (as long as you do it safely), in some places you’ll have no choice but to bust out the big guns.

With the best snow blower, you can avoid paying someone else to clean up a mess that you can easily handle yourself. Whether you’re in a long-term relationship with blizzards that always seem to come back as soon as you thought they were over, or a more casual but chaotic once-in-a-blue-moon entanglement, our handy guide will help you find the best snow removal equipment whatever your needs may be.

With so many snow blowers to choose from, picking the right one can feel a little overwhelming. Luckily, we’re here to take the guesswork out of snow removal.

Ready to clear a path through the snow? Check out the best snow blowers below.

How we selected the best snow blowers

When selecting the best snow blowers to make winter storms a whole lot more bearable, we reviewed each unit’s cost, power source, reviews, and displacement to select only the best products. We considered over 40 products and 10 brands to ultimately narrow it down to this list of the best six. Our final range includes blowers designed for different climates—as those who only need to clear a few inches won’t need the same kind of power as those who get hit with more serious snowfall. Whether you’re on a budget or want a high-end option with plenty of bells and whistles, we’ve included a product pick for you.

What to consider when shopping for the best snow blowers

They say that every snowflake is unique, and snow blowers are no different. Depending on your individual needs, you may want a fairly no-frills device or the latest technology. Check out these five things to consider before buying the best snow blower, and then let the snowfall where it may.

For long driveways and big clean-ups, power your snow blower with gas

Generally speaking, gas-powered snow blowers tend to be more powerful than even the best electric models. So, if you have to clean up a long driveway or city block, you’ll probably want your snow blower to run on gas.

Gas models do have their downsides: for example, you’ll need to change the oil from time to time and make sure that you’re using the right type of gasoline. Other upkeep will include changing or cleaning the filters as needed and occasionally replacing a burnt-out spark plug. However, when the inches start piling up, the maintenance a gas-powered snow blower requires will be more than worth it.

For convenience and ease of use, there’s no beating an electric snow blower

In addition to being more environmentally friendly than their gas-powered counterparts, electric snow blowers are easier to use and require less upkeep. Depending on the model, all you’ll need to do is plug them in (or charge the battery) and you’ll be ready to go.

Unfortunately, electric snow blowers tend to be less powerful than gas-powered ones, so if you have a huge amount of snow to clear, you might find yourself making multiple passes or cursing when the battery runs out. “Less powerful” doesn’t mean “not powerful,” though, and a well-made electric model might be exactly what you’re looking for provided the conditions you’ll be using it in aren’t terribly inclement.

A two-stage snow blower is the best choice for clearing large areas and really deep snow

If you live in an area that gets pummeled with snow, a one-stage snow blower just isn’t going to cut it. The difference between a one-stage and two-stage snow blower comes down to how much heavy lifting the “auger” (the part that sucks up the snow) is being asked to do—and in a one-stage model, it’s being asked to do everything.

Put simply, in a one-stage model, the auger sucks up the snow and spits it out, while in a two-stage model, the auger only has to suck it up while another part (the “impeller”) is responsible for blowing it somewhere else. If you’re looking to clear more than 8 inches of snow, a two-stage model is the only type that will get the job done. Electric models are all one-stage, so if you live in a place that gets lots of snow, a gas-powered, two stage model is a must.

Why you may want a snow blower with a few bells and whistles

Not all snow blowers are built equally and picking one with some extra features can save you a lot of time and frustration. For example, if you can’t wait for the sun to come out to clear a path to your car, you’ll definitely want to consider a snow blower with a built-in light. Want more control over where the snow you throw lands? Some models come equipped with remote chute control, so you don’t make another mess cleaning up the first one.

Best snow blowers: Reviews & Recommendations

Best overall: PowerSmart PSSAM24 Snow Blower

Cuts Through Tough Snow This powerful two-stage pick can clear up to 20 inches of snow. Check Price

Why it made the cut: This powerful two-stage pick offers chute control, multiple speed settings, and a four-cycle engine to get through any storm.

Specs:

Power source: Gas

Gas Engine displacement: 212 cubic centimeters

212 cubic centimeters Throw distance: 40 feet

Pros

Steel auger cuts through snow

8 total speeds

Non-slip treaded tires

Cons

Heavier design

So much for snow days. With over 1,200 rave reviews and recommendations, this snow blower is a reliable, durable, and powerful machine equipped to clear most snowfalls. The gas-powered, two-stage blower beats electric and one-stage models when it comes to forcing, and the steel auger slices through even heavy or icy snow buildup to provide a 24-inch wide, 20-inch deep clearing capacity. The PowerSmart has an energetic 212cc engine, 13-inch-height tires to dig deep into terrain, 180 degrees of chute control (with a 40-foot throw), and eight total speeds (six forward, two reverse), giving you a range of options to choose from when clearing your unique driveway, sidewalk, or street.

Best snow blower for large areas: Husqvarna ST 327 Snow Blower

High-Capacity Pick This two-stage heavy-duty pick is equipped to clean up large areas in no time. Check Price

Why it made the cut: For those who need to clear large areas with heavy snowfall, this pick is designed with a two-stage clearing process and a high-capacity belt to handle the toughest storms.

Specs:

Power source: Gas

Gas Engine displacement: 291 Cubic Centimeters

291 Cubic Centimeters Throw distance: 50 feet

Pros

Highest cubic centimeter clearing

Power steering

LED Headlights

Cons

Some belt slippage at times

If you’re looking for a high-powered machine to handle the toughest snowfalls, this pick from Husqvarna is your best bet. It can clear anywhere from 6 to 23 inches of snow, with features like a two-stage system, friction disc drive, power steering, high-capacity belt, and extra-large tires to make your job even easier. The heavy-duty components are designed with durability in mind—the cast iron auger gear box and cast iron impeller are built to last. And if you’re looking for added features, the loop handles, heated handle grips, LED lights, and electric starter make this a well-rounded option.

Sturdy and Powerful Six different speeds let you set the pace. Lowes Check Price

Why it made the cut: This gas-powered pick can cut through even the most abominable snow buildup with snow blows of up to 50 feet.

Specs:

Power source: Gas

Gas Engine displacement: 254 Cubic Centimeters

254 Cubic Centimeters Throw distance: 50 feet

Pros

Dual belts for more power

Auto-turn steering

All steel frame for durability

Cons

If not maintained well the steel can rust

Save yourself the hassle of making pass after pass after pass with this powerful Ariens snow blower. Capable of clearing a 28-inch-wide path and cutting through 21 inches of piled-up snow, this two-stage snow blower will be your new best friend if you have a lot of ground to cover. Auto-turn steering also means no tricky levers or triggers to manipulate—just press the electric push button and start carving. The dual belt system also allows your engine to output more power where it matters, so clearing even heavy snowfall can be a breeze.

Best electric snow blower: Snow Joe 21-inch Single-Stage Electric Snow Blower

Zero Carbon Emissions Runs for thirty minutes on a single charge. Amazon Check Price

Why it made the cut: Simply charge up and get snow blowing with this eco-friendly-meets-affordable pick, which clears an impressive amount of snow despite its lightweight and compact design.

Specs:

Power source: Corded electric

Corded electric Engine displacement: 800 lbs/min

800 lbs/min Throw distance: 20 feet

Pros

Affordable option

Sustainable pick

Lightweight design

Cons

Not suited for large driveways

Powered with a rechargeable 100-volt, 5.0 Ah lithium-ion battery, this electric snow blower can clear a path that’s 21 inches wide and 12 inches high. This model comes with a battery and charger, but you can add an additional battery (sold separately) if thirty minutes of run time isn’t enough. And with dual 5-Watt LED lights, you’ll be able to see where you’re going even when the sun is down. Unlike gas models, the Snow Joe requires no maintenance, so your snow blower won’t malfunction if it goes untouched for months in the garage. Despite its more compact size, this pick can also move 800 pounds of snow per minute, making it a workhorse worthy of a try.

Bonus Features Save space without sacrificing quality. Check Price

Why it made the cut: Clear up to 13 inches of snow off your sidewalks in one go with this powerful gas-powered pick.

Specs:

Power source: Gas

Gas Engine displacement: 208 cubic centimeters

208 cubic centimeters Throw distance: 21 inches

Pros

Remote chute control

Space-saving design

Powerful gas engine

Cons

Less powerful than two-stage option

With a foldable ergonomic handle, this single-stage snow blower is a great option if you don’t have tons of extra storage space. As long as the snow hasn’t climbed above six inches, this Troy-Bilt snow blower will easily cut a 21-inch-wide path. While it’s slightly less powerful than a two-stage snow blower, the four-cycle gas engine with electric start still makes this machine formidable against snowfall. It’s also equipped with dual LED headlights and a 190-degree adjustable chute to make cleaning easier.

Serious Snowfall, Serious Solution Move up to 306 cubic cm of snow with ease. Check Price

Why it made the cut: This high-quality option has a powerful motor and two-stage design to tackle the heaviest snowfalls.

Specs:

Power source: Gas

Gas Engine displacement: 306 cubic centimeters

306 cubic centimeters Throw distance: Up to 40 feet

Pros

Easy electric push start

Heated hand grips

Non-slip treaded tires

Cons

Heavier design

This powerful gas two-stage snow blower can easily tackle snowfalls that are up to 20 inches and move 306 cubic cm of snow, making it one of the best machines to clear areas hit with serious snowfall. While considerably more expensive than the other options in the article, this gas snow blower will cut through just about anything you put in its way and you give total control over where it ends up. The dual-trigger steering also allows you to cut tight turns and clear snow precisely, which ultimately makes for a faster process overall.

Best budget snow blower: Greenworks 13 Amp 20-inch Corded Snow Thrower

20-inch Clearing Width Features a foldable handle for quick and easy storage. Amazon Check Price

Why it made the cut: Snowblowers tend to be quite the investment, but you don’t have to spend a ton to save time clearing drifts—this Greenworks pick has quite the power, despite its more compact size and affordable pricing.

Specs:

Power source: Corded electric

Corded electric Clearing depth: 10 inches

10 inches Throw distance: 20 feet

Pros

Affordable pick

Lightweight design

Easy electric start

Cons

Requires extension cord

If you live somewhere that only sees light, sporadic snowfall, there’s absolutely no reason to shell out big money on a snow blower with features you don’t need. This Greenworks electric snow blower will clear a path that’s 20 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Since it’s AC-powered, you’ll never run out of juice as long as you can reach an outlet. Convenient to store and easy to start, this is a great snow thrower if you don’t want to spend too much money.

FAQs

Q: Are snow blowers worth it? Whether or not a snow blower is worth it depends on how often it snows where you live, how much snow falls when it does, and how much time and energy you want to spend cleaning it up. For some people, a simple shovel will do, for others, a powerful snow blower is a must-have. Q: How much should I spend on a snow blower? How much you should spend on a snow blower depends on how much snow you’re dealing with and how much area you’ll need to clean up. There’s no need for the most powerful snow blower if it only snows a little, but if you’re caught in a blizzard, a smaller device might not cut it. Q: What should I look for when buying a snow blower? When you’re buying a snow blower you should make sure that it can handle the conditions that you need to clean up. Make sure it will work on the type of surface you’ll be using it on and that it can cut through the amount of snow on the ground.

The final word on the best snow blowers

Snow blowers vary widely in price, power, and performance. Depending on your needs, features like LED lighting and remote chute control can be extremely helpful or totally superfluous. Bottom line: the best snow blower is the one that’s suited to your area’s weather conditions and the amount of area you’ll need to clear. Think gas-powered and two-stage models for blizzard-prone climates, and smaller electric units for more fairweather locales.